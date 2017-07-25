Jo Nelda Beasley, age 69, of Pikeville, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at Erlanger Bledsoe. She was a member of West End Church of God where she played the piano over 30 years.

She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Darren Beasley; parents, William and Viola Tollison.

She is survived by her husband, James Beasley; daughter, Angie (R.J.) McClure; five grandchildren, Jessyca (C.J.) Angel, Dawson Delong, Jaden McClure, Jorden McClure, and Xander McClure; great-granddaughter, Rachael Angel; two sisters, Brenda Watson, Pikeville and Janice Roberts, Spencer; brothers, Ronald Dean Tollison, Athens, AL, and Richard Tollison,

Pikeville, TN; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at West End Church of God with Rev. Danny Lee, Rev. Wayne Sullivan, and Rev. Clyde Cunningham officiating. Burial will be in Watson Chapel Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

The arrangements were by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home, Pikeville. Visitation was held Friday from 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and she lied in state Saturday 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at West End Church of God.