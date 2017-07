One-thousand new jobs are coming to Pikeville, Gov. Bill Haslam announced on Monday afternoon, July 24.

The governor joined state and local representatives in Pikeville to announce that Textile Corp. of America is moving its headquarters into the old Dura building downtown.

The company will invest $27 million in Bledsoe County, the largest investment in the county's history.

