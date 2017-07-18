Week of July 17

This NEWSPAPER does not knowingly accept HELP WANTED ads that indicate a preference based on age from employers covered by the AGE DISCRIMINATION IN EMPLOYMENT ACT. More information may be obtained from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, 50 Vantage Way, Suite 202, Nashville, TN 37228-9940, telephone 1-615-736-5820.

Employment

CDL CLASS A DRIVER WANTED – apply at Real Stone Veneers, 4510 Old State Hwy 28, Dunlap, TN 37327. Competitive pay and home every night. Call 423/618-6254. B29-30S30-31

HOMEMAKER – 37.5 hours/week. $9.25/hour. Care for elderly, young adults, chronic or terminally ill, convalescing & disabled. Routine household tasks: dust, mop, sweep, linens, trash, laundry, iron, mend, cook, assist with personal cleanliness/hygiene, shopping, errands, appointments. Email: ksmithers@partnershipfca.com. Call 423/697-3811. B29S30

FDA REGULATED FACILITY – in need of detail oriented, team player, with flexibility for overtime, to maintain quality standards by approving incoming materials, in-process production, finished products, and recording results. Dexterity to work with small vials, delicate lab equipment. High school equivalency and willing to take classes in biology, chemistry, and math if needed. 423/881-3231. B29S30

NOW HIRING – Fall Creek Falls Utility District is currently seeking qualified candidates to join our team. There are both part-time and full-time opportunities available for highly motivated individuals at both the Water Treatment Plant and Field Services. No experience necessary and will train the right applicants. Compensation will be based on experience with room for advancement through training. Interested candidates should submit their resume to FCFUD, 27364 State Route 30, Pikeville, TN 37367. B28-29S29-30

Help Wanted/We Are Growing Again! Shadden Tire Pros of Crossville is now accepting applications for a Commercial Truck Tire/Farm Tire Technician, qualified applicant must have a valid DL and must be able to pass a drug screen. Pay will be based on experience, full benefit package, insurance, paid vacations etc., 5 day work week. Shadden Tire Pros is a family owned tire and service center with 2 locations serving the surrounding area since 1953. Send resume to 584 South Main St., Crossvile, TN 38555 or call 931/248-0333/931/248-6043 or email sales@shaddentire.com. TNBS26

STARS HIRING- Administrative position, travel involved. Bachelor’s Degree Required. 423-309-1082 TNBS21

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Bledsonian-Banner and the FTC. TNB23S23

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNBS2

FRENCH TRUCKING, LEXINGTON, TN – NOW HIRING – OTR DRIVERS. 100% ELD compliant – DOES YOUR DISPATCHER KNOW HOW TO USE ELDs??? 3,000 miles+ per week possible – Home Weekends – Good insurance. Sign on bonus $$$ Call us at 731-968-5391. TP-BTS29

Miscellaneous

FOR RENT – Reed Rentals Storage Building behind Family Restaurant. Call 447-7046, 802-4421, 580-3842. BS29

FREE KITTENS – 11 weeks old, adorable. 423/533-2742. BS29

WHIRLPOOL WASHER & KENMORE LP GAS DRYER – $200 for pair; sturdy, 60” solid oak table with 6 chairs, $300; Troybuilt sickle bar mower, 4hp, Briggs & Straton engine, 42” bar, $250. Dayton. 423/802-3828. BS29

LOST – mini red dachshund. Reward $300, for info leading to rescue. 423/280-0935, 447-8462, 364-8515. 4BS26-29

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNB43S43

Mobile Homes

2BR, 2BA MANUFACTURED HOME – $650 month, nice place to relax on 1.6 acres, recently renovated. 3815 Blaylock Road, Crossville. Call Danny, 423/315-7336. BS27-28

Professional

HOTRODS ARC WELDING SHOP – fabrication & repair. 423/533-2742. BS29

BROOKS & HODGE YARD MAINTENANCE – 423/315-9119, Chance Brooks, Hattie Hodge. BS28-31

IF YOU DON’T HAVE TIME TO CLEAN YOUR HOUSE – I’ll do it for you. 423/331-6349 or 423/331-6347. BS28-30

SMITH’S CULVERTS – plastic and galvanized size 8” to 36”, gravelless fieldline. 423/619-7389. 20BS27-46

BIG UGLY WAREHOUSE – we sell the highest quality scratch and dent or gently used appliances. Prices start at $99. Open M-F 8-5, Saturday, 8-1. 14375 Old State Hwy 28 beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville, or call 423/315-7336. BS27-30

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. 26BS10-35

ROOSEVELT’S LAWN SERVICE – get a new deal, better, cheaper. 423/762-9510. 12B26-37S27-38

CUSTOM WELDING & FABRICATION – of all types. 24-hour moblie service. 423/881-3368. 10BS21-30

Real Estate

PIKEVILLE GARDEN APARTMENTS – Under new management! Taking applications for newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments, $400 per month plus deposit. For more information call 423/994-8121, leave your name and number; your call will be returned as soon as possible. TNB18S18

3BR, 1.5BA HOUSE FOR RENT – Dunlap, $650 month. Call or text 615/417-1115 or 423/240-9624. 4BS42-45

Sales

YARD SALE – Summer City Baptist Church, Saturday, July 22, 8 a.m. EST. B29

Vehicles

