Search on for fugitive in Pikeville

The Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Department is assisting U.S. Marshals in searching for a fugitive who bailed from the US Marshal’s car near AutoZone around 10:00 this morning.

The fugitive is described as: 38 years old, white male, 160 lbs., 5’10” in height, wearing white shorts and a black T-shirt.

His name is reportedly Samual Cravens of Fortville, Indiana. He is wanted on charges of child molestation.

His beard has been clipped since the photo was taken, noted Sheriff Jimmy Morris.

Officials urge the public to stay indoors. Dog search teams are assisting in the hunt.

Call 911 if you see the fugitive. For more see the July 20 issue of The Bledsonian-Banner.