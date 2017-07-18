James Earl Richardson

James Earl Richerson, 71, of Pikeville, died Sunday, July 16, 2017.

Hew was of the Church of God faith, and a Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of St. Elmo Lodge #437 F&AM. He was a loving husband and father, and his family played a large role in his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, J.O. and Minnie Richerson; and father-in-law and friend, Charles David Sheldon.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Julie Sheldon Richerson; son, Michael Richerson; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Charles David II and Rebecca Sheldon; nieces and nephews, Charles David Sheldon III, Colton Sheldon, Marcus Sheldon, Cahlin Sheldon and Wilhelmina Sheldon.

A memorial service will be held Friday, July 21, at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

The arrangements are by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home in Pikeville.