Samuel Bedwell

Samuel (Bo) Bedwell, 73, of Crossville, died Wednesday, July 5, 2017.

He was a truck driver by trade. Bo enjoyed wood working, rocking on his porch and working on vehicles.

Bo was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Novella Worthington Bedwell; sisters, Wilma Smith, Carolyn Walling, and Mary Hancock; brother, Jimmy Bedwell.

Survivors include his wife Mona Angelina Davis Bedwell; daughters, Lisa (David) Clifton of Virginia, Teresa Walker of Spencer, Rebecca (Matt) Wigley of Georgia, Angela (Tim) Miller of Crossville; sons, Jason Burke of Crossville, Chester (Kimberly) Burke of Crossville; brother, Roger (Judy) Bedwell of Pikeville; sisters, Susie Davidson of Pikeville, Dorothy (Dwain) Angel of Pikeville, Betty Brewer of Dunlap; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

A celebration of life was held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Ronny Colvard officiating. Burial was in Humble Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Pikeville Funeral Home to help with expenses.

Condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com.

