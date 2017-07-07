Samuel (Bo) Bedwell

Samuel (Bo) Bedwell, 73, of Crossville, died Wednesday, July 5, 2017.

He was a truck driver by trade. Bo enjoyed wood working, rocking on his porch and working on vehicles.

Bo was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Novella Worthington Bedwell; sisters, Wilma Smith, Carolyn Walling, and Mary Hancock; brother, Jimmy Bedwell.

Survivors include his wife Mona Angelina Davis Bedwell; daughters, Lisa (David) Clifton of Virginia, Teresa Walker of Spencer, Rebecca (Matt) Wigley of Georgia, Angela (Tim) Miller of Crossville; sons, Jason Burke of Crossville, Chester (Kimberly) Burke of Crossville; brother, Roger (Judy) Bedwell of Pikeville; sisters, Susie Davidson of Pikeville, Dorothy (Dwain) Angel of Pikeville, Betty Brewer of Dunlap; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

A celebration of life will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Ronny Colvard officiating. Burial will be in Humble Cemetery. The family will receive friends 4-8 Friday. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Pikeville Funeral Home to help with expenses.

Condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com.

Pikeville Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.