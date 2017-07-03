Week of July 3

This NEWSPAPER does not knowingly accept HELP WANTED ads that indicate a preference based on age from employers covered by the AGE DISCRIMINATION IN EMPLOYMENT ACT. More information may be obtained from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, 50 Vantage Way, Suite 202, Nashville, TN 37228-9940, telephone 1-615-736-5820.

Employment

CDL CLASS A DRIVER WANTED – apply at Real Stone Veneers, 4510 Old State Hwy 28, Dunlap, TN 37327. Competitive pay and home every night. B27-28S28-29

Help Wanted/We Are Growing Again! Shadden Tire Pros of Crossville is now accepting applications for a Commercial Truck Tire/Farm Tire Technician, qualified applicant must have a valid DL and must be able to pass a drug screen. Pay will be based on experience, full benefit package, insurance, paid vacations etc., 5 day work week. Shadden Tire Pros is a family owned tire and service center with 2 locations serving the surrounding area since 1953. Send resume to 584 South Main St., Crossvile, TN 38555 or call 931/248-0333/931/248-6043 or email sales@shaddentire.com. TNBS26

STARS HIRING- Administrative position, travel involved. Bachelor’s Degree Required. 423-309-1082 TNBS21

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Bledsonian-Banner and the FTC. TNB23S23

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNBS2

FRENCH TRUCKING, LEXINGTON, TN – NOW HIRING – OTR DRIVERS. 100% ELD compliant – DOES YOUR DISPATCHER KNOW HOW TO USE ELDs??? 3,000 miles+ per week possible – Home Weekends – Good insurance. Sign on bonus $$$ Call us at 731-968-5391. TP-BTS27

OPPORTUNITY TO GET PAID DAILY, Great Home Business, Please call 832-225-5005 first. Ask about $100 Cash Referral Reward! Fred 423-331-7175, fredcornell@legalshieldassociate.com, LegalShield, Independent Associate. TP-BTS27

Miscellaneous

FOR RENT – Reed Rentals Storage Building behind Family Restaurant. Call 447-7046, 802-4421, 580-3842. BS27

2 GOLDEN LAB PUPS – 9 weeks old, 1 male, 1 female, $100 each. 290-6557. BS27

FOR SALE – western books, all kinds; Louis L’Amour; other stuff. 881-3263. BS27

LOST – mini red dachshund. Reward $300, for info leading to rescue. 423/280-0935, 447-8462, 364-8515. 4BS26-29

BLUEBERRIES – you pick, Dayton Mountain. 423/570-0700. 7BS26-32

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNB43S43

GET THE WORD OUT about your next auction! Save Time & $$$. One Call For All. Your ad can appear in this newspaper + 97 other TN newspapers. For more info, contact this newspaper’s classified dept. or call 865-584-5761 ext. 117. TP-BTS27

DISH NETWORK. TV for Less, Not Less TV! Free DVR. Free Install (up to 6 rooms.) $49.99/mo. PLUS Hi-Speed Internet – $14.95/mo (where available.). Call 1-844-274-6074. TP-BTS27

SPECTRUM TRIPLE PLAY TV, Internet & Voice for $29.99 ea. 60 MB per second speed. No contract or commitment. We buy your existing contract up to $500! 1-855-710-8320. TP-BTS27

COMCAST HI-SPEED INTERNET – $39.99/mo (for 12 mos.) No term agreement. Fast Downloads! PLUS Ask About Our Triple Play (TV-Voice-Internet) for $89.99/mo (lock in 2 years!) CALL 1-855-635-7768. TP-BTS27

GOT KNEE PAIN? Back Pain? Shoulder Pain? Get a pain-relieving brace at little or NO cost to you. Medicare Patients Call Health Hotline Now! 1- 888-827-0982. TP-BTS27

DENTAL INSURANCE. Call Physicians Mutual Insurance Company for details. Not just a discount plan, Real coverage for 350 procedures. 844-278-8285 or http://www.dental50plus.com/tnpress Ad# 6118. TP-BTS27

RECRUITING HEADACHES? WE CAN Help! Advertise your job opening in this newspaper + 97 newspapers across the state – One Call/Email for All! Contact our classified dept. or email belliott@tnpress.com. TP-BTS27

SOCIAL SECURITY DISABILITY? Up to $2,671/mo. (Based on paid-in amount.) Free evaluation! Call Bill Gordon & Associates. 1-855-511-2134. Mail: 2420 N St NW, Washington DC. Office: Broward Co. FL., member TX/NM Bar. TP-BTS27

YOUR LOW COST ADVERTISING Solution! One call & your 25 word ad will appear in 97 Tennessee newspapers for $275/wk or 33 East TN newspapers for $120/wk. Call this newspaper’s classified advertising dept. or go to www.tnadvertising.biz. TP-BTS27

Mobile Homes

TINY HOME BUILT ON Your Lot! 9 New Floorplans. Let me mail you these prices. 100% Financing, 640+ credit score, $2,000+ mo income. Call 865-321-3662 Let’s Get Started Today! TP-BTS27

Professional

SMITH’S CULVERTS – plastic and galvanized size 8” to 36”, gravelless fieldline. 423/619-7389. 20BS27-46

BIG UGLY WAREHOUSE – we sell the highest quality scratch and dent or gently used appliances. Prices start at $99. Open M-F 8-5, Saturday, 8-1. 14375 Old State Hwy 28 beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville, or call 423/315-7336. BS27-30

FOR COURTEOUS SERVICE – on all your new homebuilding projects this summer call Jack Pell. Christian-owned and operated. 20 years experience. Free estimates. 423/447-2158. BS27-28

LAWNMOWER REPAIRS – riding mowers, push mowers, parts; 20” Dodge rim and tire, new, $50. All work and labor guaranteed. 881-4641. BS27

TN HANDYMAN & LAWNMOWER REPAIR – from roof to basement, we do it all. Save $$ on metal roofs, windows being installed thru month of July. Pressure washing, fences. 881-4641. BS27

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. 26BS10-35

ROOSEVELT’S LAWN SERVICE – get a new deal, better, cheaper. 423/762-9510. 12B26-37S27-38

WILL STAY WITH ELDERLY – evening/night. Call 448-1590, if no answer leave message. BS25-28

SMITH’S CONCRETE FINISHING – we offer concrete driveways, patios, dog walks, garages, slabs and more. Free estimates. 423/394-3256, 423/667-3880. BS25-28

BEAVERS LAWN CARE – free estimates. Total lawn care. Landscape & odd jobs. 423/240-9388, 423/718-9619, 423/447-7007. BS24-27

CUSTOM WELDING & FABRICATION – of all types. 24-hour moblie service. 423/881-3368. 10BS21-30

Real Estate

2BR, 2BA MANUFACTURED HOME – $650 month, nice place to relax on 1.6 acres, recently renovated. 3815 Blaylock Road, Crossville. Call Danny, 423/315-7336. BS27-28

PIKEVILLE GARDEN APARTMENTS – Under new management! Taking applications for newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments, $400 per month plus deposit. For more information call 423/994-8121, leave your name and number; your call will be returned as soon as possible. TNB18S18

HOUSE FOR SALE – 3 bedroom, 1 bath starter home or rental property. Located in beautiful South Pikeville on a corner lot. $50,000. Call 423/488-4340. TNBS17

3BR, 1.5BA HOUSE FOR RENT – Dunlap, $650 month. Call or text 615/417-1115 or 423/240-9624. 4BS42-45

Sales

MULTI-FAMILY YARD SALE – 225 Spring Street, Pikeville. Name brand clothes, various household items, toys, etc. 8:00 a.m. July 8. BS27

YARD SALE – parking lot of DynaBody, Main Street, Pikeville. July 7-8, starting 8 a.m. BS27

10th ANNUAL SUMMER AUCTION Customer Appreciation Fish Fry Saturday, July 15th, 2017 @ 9:00 am. Consign Now Monday thru Friday at 5930 Hwy 128 S Savannah, TN 38372. Give our office a call at 731-926-2486 or visit gsa-live.net (TNFL #5497)! TP-BTS27

Vehicles

