Dorothy Jean Cook, 90, of Spring City passed away June 28, 2017 at Rhea County Medical Center.

Dorothy was a lifelong resident of Rhea County, and was a member of Webbs Chapel Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arna Lee Cook; parents, John Wiley and Lula Mae Payne Bush; brother, James Clyde Bush; three sisters Ethel Madden, Evelyn McFadden, and Louise Bullock; grandson, Michael Brock; great-granddaughter, Willow Cook.

She is survived by six sons, Jerry Donald (Lois) Cook, Kenneth Cook, both of Spring City, Terry Gene (Sandy) Cook, Roger Cook, both of Dayton, Clarence (Deborah) Cook of Pikeville, and James (Theresa) Cook of Graysville; three daughters, Sandra (Earl) Shannon of Spring City, Guilda (Nelson) Brock of Evensville, and Linda (David) Varner of Dayton, Tennessee; sister, Thelma Gross of Closplint, Kentucky; 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Services were held Saturday, July 1 at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jack Penney officiating. Interment was in Winnie Cemetery.

Arrangements were made by Coulter Garrison Funeral Home, Inc., Dayton.