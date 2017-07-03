Chad Wyatt, 41, of Pikeville, died Friday, June 30, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Georgetta Wyatt; and grandparents, Bradley and Beatrice Wyatt and N.J. and Elizabeth Millard.

He is survived by his father, Everett “Ebb” (Donna) Wyatt; brother, Chris (Jeri Lynn) Baker; and niece, Ella Baker, all of Pikeville; and several aunts and uncles.

There was a graveside memorial service at Humble Cemetery on Wednesday, July 5 at 2:00 p.m.

The arrangements were by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home of Pikeville.