Board adds music position to cover 5-12th grades By Editor | July 3, 2017 | 0 The Bledsoe County Board of Education voted unanimously at their July 3 meeting to bring a general music class to 5th and 6th graders and a band class to 7-12th graders. For more, see the July 6 issue of the Bledsonian-Banner. Posted in Breaking News