Week of June 26

This NEWSPAPER does not knowingly accept HELP WANTED ads that indicate a preference based on age from employers covered by the AGE DISCRIMINATION IN EMPLOYMENT ACT. More information may be obtained from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, 50 Vantage Way, Suite 202, Nashville, TN 37228-9940, telephone 1-615-736-5820.

Publisher’s Notice:

All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1968, which makes it illegal to advertise “any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin, or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.”

This newspaper will not knowingly accept any advertising for real estate, which is in violation of the law. Our readers are informed that all dwellings advertised in this newspaper are available on an equal opportunity basis.

RATES: 40¢ per word per week.

$4.00 per week minimum.

NO REFUNDS ON

CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING.

* * * *

Employment

FULL-TIME HELP – general farmwork, experience with tractors, hay balers and other farm equipment and also with beef cattle. Jim Bilbrey, 678/231-7682. B26S27

DRIVERS – CDL-A & B, company & owner operators, local work, home daily, end dump, super dump, pneumatic tanker, locations in Texas. 844/647-8876. B26S27

Help Wanted/We Are Growing Again! Shadden Tire Pros of Crossville is now accepting applications for a Commercial Truck Tire/Farm Tire Technician, qualified applicant must have a valid DL and must be able to pass a drug screen. Pay will be based on experience, full benefit package, insurance, paid vacations etc., 5 day work week. Shadden Tire Pros is a family owned tire and service center with 2 locations serving the surrounding area since 1953. Send resume to 584 South Main St., Crossvile, TN 38555 or call 931/248-0333/931/248-6043 or email sales@shaddentire.com. TNBS26

STARS HIRING- Administrative position, travel involved. Bachelor’s Degree Required. 423-309-1082 TNBS21

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Bledsonian-Banner and the FTC. TNB23S23

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNBS2

HIRING OWNER-OPERATOR / ACDL – 2000 year tractor or newer. Home weekly. Direct deposit. No forced dispatch. Call 423-702-4439. TP-BTS26

OPPORTUNITY TO GET PAID DAILY, Great Home Business, Please call 832-225-5005 first. Ask about $100 Cash Referral Reward! Ron 423-284-0580 or Fred 423-331-7175, fredcornell@legalshieldassociate.com, LegalShield, Independent Associates. TP-BTS26

EXCELLENT HOMETIME OTR DRIVERS Avg 2900 miles/week – No Touch Freight – Home weekends 615-792-6550 X1 United Transportation Services. TP-BTS26

Miscellaneous

CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING WORKS! ONE call & your 25 word ad will appear in 98 Tennessee newspapers for $275/wk or 33 East TN newspapers for $120/wk. Call this newspaper’s classified advertising dept. or go to www.tnadvertising.biz. TP-BTS26

DIVORCE. $100 DOWN and Balance of $50 When Your Divorce is FINAL in Court. Start Today! Call 888.733.7165 – 7 Days a Week. TP-BTS26

RECRUITING HEADACHES? WE CAN Help! Advertise your job opening in this newspaper + 97 newspapers across the state – One Call/Email for All! Contact our classified dept. or email belliott@tnpress.com. TP-BTS26

LOST – mini red dachshund. Reward $300, for info leading to rescue. 423/280-0935, 447-8462, 364-8515. 4BS26-29

FREE KITTENS – adorable, 10 weeks old, 533-2742. B26S27

BLUEBERRIES – you pick, Dayton Mountain. 423/570-0700. 7BS26-32

LAWNMOWER PARTS – all your lawnmower parts needs, belts, blades. 423/881-4211. B24-26S25-27

BATTERIES – starting at $54.99. Auto, truck, motorcycle, tractor, lawnmower. Veteran discount. 423/881-4211. B24-26S25-27

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNB43S43

YOUTH STRING ENSEMBLE – beginning/intermediate, for more infor 423/447-6798, bccmsstringensemble.weebly.com. 4B23-26S24-27

SOCIAL SECURITY DISABILITY? Up to $2,671/mo. (Based on paid-in amount.) Free evaluation! Call Bill Gordon & Associates. 1-855-511-2134. Mail: 2420 N St NW, Washington DC. Office: Broward Co. FL., member TX/NM Bar. TP-BTS26

GET THE WORD OUT about your next auction! Save Time & $$$. One Call For All. Your ad can appear in this newspaper + 97 other TN newspapers. For more info, contact this newspaper’s classified dept. or call 865-584-5761 ext. 117. TP-BTS26

DENTAL INSURANCE. Call Physicians Mutual Insurance Company for details. Not just a discount plan, Real coverage for 350 procedures. 844-278-8285 or http://www.dental50plus.com/tnpress Ad# 6118. TP-BTS26

GOT KNEE PAIN? Back Pain? Shoulder Pain? Get a pain-relieving brace at little or NO cost to you. Medicare Patients Call Health Hotline Now! 1- 888-827-0982. TP-BTS26

DISH NETWORK. TV for Less, Not Less TV! Free DVR. Free Install (up to 6 rooms.) $49.99/mo. PLUS Hi-Speed Internet – $14.95/mo (where available.). Call 1-844-274-6074. TP-BTS26

Mobile Homes

TINY HOME BUILT ON Your Lot! 9 New Floorplans. Let me mail you these prices. 100% Financing, 640+ credit score, $2,000+ mo income. Call 865-321-3662 Let’s Get Started Today! TP-BTS26

Professional

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. 26BS10-35

ROOSEVELT’S LAWN SERVICE – get a new deal, better, cheaper. 423/762-9510. 12B26-37S27-38

FOR METAL OR SHINGLE ROOFING – call Jack Pell. Honest work, fair price, satisfaction guaranteed. Free estimates. 423/435-8328. B26S27

NEED A PRIVACY FENCE – deck for your pool or home? Call Jack Pell, 423/435-8328. B26S27

WILL STAY WITH ELDERLY – evening/night. Call 448-1590, if no answer leave message. BS25-28

SMITH’S CONCRETE FINISHING – we offer concrete driveways, patios, dog walks, garages, slabs and more. Free estimates. 423/394-3256, 423/667-3880. BS25-28

BEAVERS LAWN CARE – free estimates. Total lawn care. Landscape & odd jobs. 423/240-9388, 423/718-9619, 423/447-7007. BS24-27

VIOLIN OR FIDDLE LESSONS – Call 423/447-6798 for more information. 4B23-26S24-27

CUSTOM WELDING & FABRICATION – of all types. 24-hour moblie service. 423/881-3368. 10BS21-30

Real Estate

PIKEVILLE GARDEN APARTMENTS – Under new management! Taking applications for newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments, $400 per month plus deposit. For more information call 423/994-8121, leave your name and number; your call will be returned as soon as possible. TNB18S18

HOUSE FOR SALE – 3 bedroom, 1 bath starter home or rental property. Located in beautiful South Pikeville on a corner lot. $50,000. Call 423/488-4340. TNBS17

STEAL THIS HOUSE! 3,000 sf fixer upper on 10 acres, Dayton Mountain. Must see! Must sell! $60,000. 423/428-9552. BS23-26

3BR, 1.5BA HOUSE FOR RENT – Dunlap, $650 month. Call or text 615/417-1115 or 423/240-9624. 4BS42-45

Sales

GARAGE SALE – rain or shine, Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. 2318 Main Street, Pikeville, Debbie Gardenhire, 580-3842. Name brand men/women clothing, pressure cooker, canning kettles, shoes, purses, household goods, treadmill, electronics, jewelry, Red Rider BB gun & BBs, etc. BS26

DEALER’S CHOICE LIVE PUBLIC AUCTION – Saturday July 8th @ 11am 2109 8th Ave South, Nashville, Tennessee 37204 – 615-383-7030 www.DealersChoiceAuction.com Barry Wilkinson/Auctioneer, TAL#2463 FL#1832. TP-BTS26

YARD SALE – Thursday – Friday, Albert Roberts’ home, Pikeville. B26

BIG TIRE SALE – 235/75/15, $82 each. All other sizes and brands available. Veteran discount. 423/881-4211. B24-26S25-27

Vehicles

PUBLIC AUTO AUCTION JULY 1st @ 10 am. Repo’s – Dealer Trades Ins – Public Owned. MAYCO Auctions – TN Firm #6090. Office # 731-424-0328 or Cell: 731-845-6015. www.MaycoAuctions.com for details. 105 Law Rd, Jackson TN 38305. TP-BTS26