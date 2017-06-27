Jackie Cagle, 62, of Pikeville, died Friday, June 23, 2017.

He was a member of Pikeville Church of God and the Senior Adult Sunday School Class. He worked the job he loved at NAPA Auto Care with Ralph Angel for over 25 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Cagle and Kathleen Lewis; brothers, Dwight Lewis and I.L. Lewis; and mother-in-law, Martha Joe Cole.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Nancy Cole Cagle; daughter, Martha Katherine (Katie) Cagle; half-sisters, Sue Hailey of Memphis and Shirley Cagle of Ohio; and special friends, Bill and Bonnie Howser.

Funeral services were held June 26 at 2:00 p.m. at Pikeville Church of God with Bro. James Dunn, Rev. Leroy Forgey and Billy Joe Brown officiating. Burial was in Dodson Cemetery.

The arrangements were by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home in Pikeville.