Columbus Sidney Madewell, 79, of Luminary, passed away early Wednesday morning, June 14, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Kerley, and step-father, Lee Kerley.

He is survived by his children, Terry Madewell, Regie Madewell, Patricia Madewell, Sidney Madewell, J.R. Madewell, and Nicholas Madewell, and 7 grandchildren.

Companion Funeral Home in Cleveland was in charge of arrangements.