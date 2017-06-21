Michael Keenan

Michael Lynn Keenan, 59, of Dunlap, passed away at home on June 16, 2017.

Mr. Keenan was preceded in death by his farther, Kay Keenan; son, Chad Keenan; grandparents, George W. and Leoma Orndorff, Osborn and Mildred Keenan.

Survivors include his wife, Victoria Keenan; mother, Wanda Keenan; children, Michael Lynn Keenan, Leanna Keenan, Todd Keenan and Melissa Obrien; aunt, Janice True and six grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life was held Wednesday, June 21 in the Ewton Annex.

An online guestbook is at www.ewton funeralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.