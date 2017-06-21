Grady Kilgore

Grady Lee Kilgore, 86, of Pikeville, died peacefully at his home Thursday, June 15, 2017. He was the owner and operator of Kilgore Heating and Air for 25 years in Pensacola, Florida. Grady served in the Army for seven years just before the Korean War. Grady and his wife, JoAnn, traveled all but two of the 50 states (Michigan and Hawaii), however Grady lived in Michigan and was stationed in Hawaii.

Grady was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Annie Farley Kilgore; and sister, Marie Mansfield.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years JoAnn (Aunt Jo); daughter, Katherine Marie (Curtis) Owsley; brothers, Harvey (Skip) Kilgore and Charles (Carole) Kilgore; sister, Irene Elmore; grandson, Addison Van Owsley; granddaughter, Morgan Leigh Owsley, all of Florida; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

A celebration of life was held Tuesday, June 20 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Jimmy Williams officiating. Burial was in Brushy Cemetery.

Special thanks to Dr. Sapp, Erlanger-Bledsoe and Nursing Home staff, Amedysis Hospice and Bro. Jimmy Williams.

Condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com.

Pikeville Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.