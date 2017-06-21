Burma Black

Burma Louise Whitlow Black, age 93, of Chickamauga, Georgia, formerly of Pikeville, Tennessee, died Sunday morning, June 18, 2017, with her family by her side. She was a member of the Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Bobby Turner and Melvin Houston Hixson, Jr.; father, George Dewey Whitlow; mother, Jessie Lee Whitlow; sister, Joan Merriman; and granddaughter, Kelly Turner.

She is survived by her daughter, Judith Carol Hixson Dietz of Leesburg, Indiana; son, Terry (Laura) Hixson of Chickamauga, Georgia; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 21 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Jerry Britt officiating. Burial will be in Collier Cemetery.

Putnam-Reed Funeral Home of Pikeville was in charge of arrangements.