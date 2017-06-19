Rep. DesJarlais confirmed to be on list of Congressional baseball game shooter

Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R-TN) was on a list found on the body of last week’s Virginia congressional baseball game shooter, the Bledsonian-Banner has confirmed. DesJarlais’ press secretary, Brendan Thomas, said the nature of the list is unconfirmed at this time. DesJarlais is the representative for Tennessee’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Bledsoe County. For more, see the June 22 issue of The Bledsonian-Banner.