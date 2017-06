Two-year-old Jeremiah Frazier of Bledsoe County is missing, according to the TBI. He is believed to be with his mother, Gracie Archbell (Frazier.) Archbell is wanted for missing a recent court date, according to Jeremiah’s father, Adam Frazier. Adam was granted emergency custody of Jeremiah in early May. For more see the June 22 issue of The Bledsonian-Banner.