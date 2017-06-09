Week of June 12, 2017

HIRING – Owner/operators, Class A CDL. Year 2000 or newer tractor, home weekly, 2 years experience, direct deposit, no money upfront. Call 423/702-4439. BS24

FOR SALE – electric hospital bed, bath chair, toilet handles, bed table, 3-wheel walker. $150 takes all. Call 447-2892. 2BS24-25

FOR SALE – 2006 Sedona L23 pontoon boat, 23 ft. deck, 130 HP 4-cylinder engine; camper, Jayco Jay 2003, 25 ft., sleeps 4. 423/554-3643. BS24

FOR METAL OR SHINGLE ROOFING – call Jack Pell. Honest work, fair price, satisfaction guaranteed. Free estimates. 423/447-2158. BS24-25

NEED A NEW DECK – for your pool or home? Call Jack Pell, 423/447-2158. BS24-25

BEAVERS LAWN CARE – free estimates. Total lawn care. Landscape & odd jobs. 423/240-9388, 423/718-9619, 423/447-7007. BS24-27

NEED A HANDYMAN OR REMODELING DONE? – Yard work or privacy fence? Call Jack Pell, 423/447-2158. Christian owned and operated, 20 years experience, satisfaction guaranteed. Free estimates. BS24-25

EXCEPTIONAL PUPS FREE – Cur/Tree hound mix, 3 boys, 2 girls. 509-4093. 2TS24-25

PAINT PRO – interior, exterior, quality workmanship, licensed with great references. 423/490-5741. 12TS24-35

I HOUSE CLEAN & DO SOME YARD WORK – References, 423/949-6741, leave message if no answer. 4TS24-27

TN HANDYMAN & LAWN MOWER REPAIR – from roof to basement, we do it all. We have been saving customers $100s on metal roofs & fences. 50% off pressure washing through June. 881-4641. B23S24

MOWING – large tracts & small, we charge by the job not the hour. 593-6351. 4T22-25S23-26

RARE FIND – 3BR, 2BA, well on property, 1.19 acres, recently underpinned manufactured home, built in 2000. $129,900. 80 Raven Cliff Road, Graysville, TN. 1.5 miles off of Lewis Chapel Road. Call Leann Stitt at Crye Leike Realty, 423/870-5202 for showing. 2TS24-25

2BR TRAILER FOR RENT – water furnished, $450 month plus deposit, 949-3336. TS24

YARD SALE – at Black Mountain Road, east on Cagle Mountain. June 16 & 17. Everything a dollar or less, 8 a.m. – noon, small tvs, chairs, oven toaster, etc. TS24

HOUSE FOR SALE BY OWNER – 3BR, 2BA, Signal Mountain, Sequatchie. Call 423/802-2299. T23S24

DRYWALL HANGERS & FINISHERS WANTED – 423/718-4542. 2T23-24S24-25

FOR SALE – 46” round oak table with 4 chairs, $150; chain link fence, approximately 50 ft., $50. 423/902-2780. T23S24

MIKE’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR – pick up available. 423/243-6663. 6T23-28S24-29

FOR RENT – late model 16×70, 3BR, 2BA, appliances, C/H/A, Cagle Mountain, front & rear decks, $475 plus deposit. 667-2629. 2T23-24S24-25

FOR RENT – 2BR, 2BA townehome. Call 619-2853, Cain Development. TNT23S24

DRIVERS CDL-A – Great pay and benefits, weekly direct deposit, great miles, late model equipment. 1 year experience, teams welcome! 855/348-3699. 2B23-24S24-25

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

DRIVERS – fantastic weekly pay, monthly bonuses, medical, dental, vision & more! Excellent equipment w/APUs plus get home more! 1 year CDL-A. 855/842-8498. BS23-24

YOUTH STRING ENSEMBLE – beginning/intermediate, for more infor 423/447-6798, bccmsstringensemble.weebly.com. 4B23-26S24-27

RIDING MOWERS, PUSH MOWERS & PARTS – all mowers and work guaranteed. 881-4641. B23S24

VIOLIN OR FIDDLE LESSONS – Call 423/447-6798 for more information. 4B23-26S24-27

2006 TOYOTA CAMRY XL – cruise, power windows/mirrors/doors, wood trim center console/doors, 6 speakers, premium stereo, daytime running lights and compass, $5,795. James 614/805-3639. B23S24

STEAL THIS HOUSE! 3,000 sf fixer upper on 10 acres, Dayton Mountain. Must see! Must sell! $60,000. 423/428-9552. BS23-26

REDUCED – Broyhill Fontana, 7-piece honey pine, king bedroom set, $1,800. (423) 881-5876. 2BS22-23

BROOKS & HODGE YARD MAINTENANCE – (423) 315-9119, Chance Brooks, Mattie Hodge. 4BS22-25

STARS HIRING- Administrative position, travel involved. Bachelor’s Degree Required. 423-309-1082 TNBS21

BIG UGLY WAREHOUSE – we sell the highest quality scratch and dent or gently used appliances. Prices start at $99. Open M-F 8-5, Saturday 8-1. 14375 Old State Hwy 28 beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville, TN. Or call 423/315-7336. 4BS21-24

FOR SALE – 2002 Dodge Dakota SLT 4×4, 135k miles, good condition. $4,300. 810/533-0394. 4TS21-24

15 ACRES ON CAGLE MOUNTAIN – secluded, deer and turkey, good hunting property. 423/949-3969. 4T20-23S21-24

FOR RENT – large 1BR apartment, $450 plus deposit, Barker Acres, 949-3457. TNTS19

SWAFFORD’S SEPTIC PUMPING – 447-2410, cell 423/448-0452. 4B20-23S21-24

HANDYMAN – electric work, plumbing, general handyman work, pressure washing. Call Ron, 423/488-1437. 12TS15-26

FOR LEASE – commercial building with 3 offices, 1BA, wired for phone, DSL, computers, etc. C/H/A, good, busy location near Sequatchie County courthouse in City of Dunlap. $550 month, $550 deposit. References required. Glenn, 488-9482. TNTS12

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNT23S23

PIKEVILLE GARDEN APARTMENTS – Under new management! Taking applications for newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments, $400 per month plus deposit. For more information call 423/994-8121, leave your name and number; your call will be returned as soon as possible. TNB18S18

I BUY JUNK CARS – pay $100-$200. 987-8483. 10TS15-24

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNBS43

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

CARPENTER WORK – home repair and remodeling, room additions, decks, garages and metal roofs. Free estimates. Cell 902-3013. 6TS18-23

NEEDED – experienced commercial sewing machine mechanic, full or part-time. Wilcore Co., 423/658-9706. 2T15-16S16-17

FOR RENT – 2BR house, $550 plus deposit, Barker Acres. 949-3457. TNTS19

HOST FAMILIES AND LOCAL REPRESENTATIVES WANTED: Share your family’s love with the world. Experience the magic of another culture while promoting kindness and friendship locally by hosting an exchange student with ISE! The experience will enrich your family’s life, as well as give a foreign exchange student the opportunity of a lifetime! By hosting, you learn about other countries and cultures and see the world through a fresh perspective. Learn a new language, make life-long friends and create opportunity for future travel. Why would I host an Exchange Student? * You give a student and a community the gift of experiencing a new culture. * You gain a new family member. * You make a difference. Global friendship grows best when it’s local and personal. * You encourage tolerance, acceptance, and understanding in your local community. We’re Hiring Too! Promote friendship and help kids from around the world while earning supplemental income and exciting travel opportunities. This position is flexible and can range from a few hours per week to a new lifestyle! International Student Exchange is one of the industry’s largest and longest running sponsors of high school exchange students. Bringing the people of the world closer together and breaking down barriers to friendship is what we do best. To learn more, call toll free at 855-704-3342 or visit our website http://smokymountains.iseusa.org. TP-BTS24

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

HOUSE FOR SALE – 3 bedroom, 1 bath starter home or rental property. Located in beautiful South Pikeville on a corner lot. $50,000. Call 423/488-4340. TNBS17

SEQUATCHIE LAWN CARE – for your lawn and landscaping needs give us a call, 949-2776. Free estimates. 30 years experience. 8T19-26S20-27

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. 26BS10-35

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNTS42

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from the FTC. TNBS

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNT41S41

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, mattresses, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNT27S27

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

CLARK’S TREE SERVICE – tree trimming, topping, removal. Experienced, bucket truck equipped, insured. 554-5039, 290-4707. TNTS39

GET THE WORD OUT about your next auction! Save Time & $$$. One Call For All. Your ad can appear in this newspaper + 97 other TN newspapers. For more info, contact this newspaper’s classified dept. or call 865-584-5761 ext. 117. TP-BTS24

OUR SPORTSMEN WILL PAY Top $$$ To hunt your land. Call for a Free Base Camp Leasing info packet & Quote. 1-866-309-1507, www.BaseCampLeasing.com. TP-BTS24

GERALD LAYNE GRADING & EXCAVATING – clearing, hauling, bobcat, bushhogging, septic install, footings. Insured. 423/681-5666. 30TS47-25

CUSTOM WELDING & FABRICATION – of all types. 24-hour moblie service. 423/881-3368. 10BS21-30

FOR RENT – Commercial building available on Rankin Ave. 949-2175 TNT12S13

AUCTION – LUXURY HOME on 170± Acres with Licensed Private Airport. Saturday, June 24th. 377 County Rd 543, Hanceville, AL. www.TargetAuction.com D. Jacobs ALAU #5060. TP-BTS24

DISH NETWORK. TV for Less, Not Less TV! Free DVR. Free Install (up to 6 rooms.) $49.99/mo. PLUS Hi-Speed Internet – $14.95/mo (where available.). Call 1-844-274-6074. TP-BTS24

DIVORCE. $100 DOWN and Balance of $50 When Your Divorce is FINAL in Court. Start Today! Call 888.733.7165 – 7 Days a Week. TP-BTS24

DOG SITTING – home-style boarding. Happy Paws, 949-5950. TNTS34

GOT KNEE PAIN? Back Pain? Shoulder Pain? Get a pain-relieving brace at little or NO cost to you. Medicare Patients Call Health Hotline Now! 1- 888-827-0982. TP-BTS24

OTR DRIVERS AVG 2900 miles/week – No Touch Freight – Home weekends 615-792-6550 X1 United Transportation Services. TP-BTS24

RECRUITING HEADACHES? WE CAN Help! Advertise your job opening in this newspaper + 97 newspapers across the state – One Call/Email for All! Contact our classified dept. or email belliott@tnpress.com. TP-BTS24

LAKE ACCESS FORECLOSURE SALE June 24th 5 Acres with Lake Access only $24,900. 160,000 Acre recreational Lake. Excellent Financing available Call: (888)-278-6339 Extension 25. TP-BTS24

SOCIAL SECURITY DISABILITY? Up to $2,671/mo. (Based on paid-in amount.) Free evaluation! Call Bill Gordon & Associates. 1-855-511-2134. Mail: 2420 N St NW, Washington DC. Office: Broward Co. FL., member TX/NM Bar. TP-BTS24

5 ACRES AND NEW Log Cabin only $79,900 – 1200 SF weather tight Lake Access, 160,000 Acre recreational Lake. Excellent Financing, Call: (888)-335-2783 Extension 26. TP-BTS24

TINY HOME BUILT ON Your Lot! 9 New Floorplans. Let me mail you these prices. 100% Financing, 640+ credit score, $2,000+ mo income. Call 865-321-3662 Let’s Get Started Today! TP-BTS24

CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING WORKS! ONE call & your 25 word ad will appear in 98 Tennessee newspapers for $275/wk or 33 East TN newspapers for $120/wk. Call this newspaper’s classified advertising dept. or go to www.tnadvertising.biz. TP-BTS24