Sammy Angel, 72, of Pikeville, passed away peacefully at his home on the morning of Sunday, June 4, 2017.

Sammy was the owner and operator of Sammy Angel Tire Center. He loved his dogs, fishing and was very fluent in playing the organ. He was a member of the Church of Christ.

Sammy was preceded in death by his parents, Hondo and Emma Pollard Angel.

Survivors include his daughter, Brandi Ripper; granddaughter, Kylie Ripper; brothers, Dion (Barbara) Angel, Billy (Martha) Angel, Newell (Louella) Angel, all of Pikeville; sisters, Elizabeth Royal, Pikeville and Joyce Martin, California; caregiver, Margie Clark and her two children, Emma and Theron Clark who Sammy thought of as his grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

A celebration of life will be 2:00 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2017 with Bro. Tony Britt officiating. Burial will be in Iron Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends 4-8 Monday, June 5, 2017.

Condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com.

Pikeville Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.