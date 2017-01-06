Laura Fay Taylor, 80, passed away December 8, 2016 at Centennial Medical Center.

She was a native of Spencer and a resident of Murfreesboro. Laura worked as a District Manager at Roses and was of the Baptist faith.

Laura was preceded in death by her father, Eathel Eldridge, mother, Eleanor Simmons Smith; brothers, Corkey “Alan” Smith, Donald Smith; and sister, Louise Smith.

She is survived by her daughter, Sonja McCalib and son-in-law, Michael; brother, Raymond Smith; and sister-in-laws, Hazel Smith, Eva Smith and Betty Smith.

A graveside service will be at Lonewood Cemetery, Spencer at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.