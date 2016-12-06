Timothy Dale Bridgeman, 50 of Pikeville, affectionately known as Douglas went to join his heavenly family on Wednesday November 30, 2016. He was of the Church of God faith. He was formerly employed with TDOC at BCCX and at Taft Youth Center. He was an avid University of Tennessee Football fan, he also enjoyed playing the drums. Timothy was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Thomas and Jewell Bridgeman; grandparents, Jim and Eva Vernon and Coy and Vera Bridgeman. Left behind to cherish Timothy’s memory is his devoted son, Tim Coy Bridgeman, Dayton; brothers, Randy Bridgeman, Pikeville; and Earl Bridgeman, San Diego, California; aunts, Mildred Bridgeman, Pikeville, and Carline Biege, LaPorte, Indiana; nephew, Allen (Vanessa) Hickey, and great-nephews, Darius and Tyson, Dayton; wife, Misty Bridgeman, Spencer; and a host of cousins and many dear friends. Funeral services were held graveside on Saturday December 3, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Lebron Herd officiating. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to Pikeville Funeral Home in order to help with his final expenses. Online condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com. Pikeville Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.