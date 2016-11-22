Peter Carroll Roberson

Peter Carroll “Pete” Roberson, 92 of Pikeville, passed peacefully from this life at home where he was born, November 17, 2016, one day after his 92nd birthday. He was a member of the church of Christ. Pete served as an aviation mechanic in the Navy. He was a farmer, master carpenter, brick mason, and electrician. He worked as a mail carrier for many years, and enjoyed fishing and hunting. The titles he held most dear was husband, father and grandpaw. Pete was preceded in death by son, Mike Roberson; daughter-in-law, Debbie Roberson; and son-in-law, Joe Kington, III; parents, James Howard and Myrtle Barnett Roberson; brothers, J. P., Henry, Roe, Ed, John Bill, Sam, and Ralph Roberson; sisters, Polly Lee and Gertrude Thoman. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 73 years, Nova Bickford Roberson, his dog, Mooch – a devoted companion for 14 years; a niece who lived with the family since the age of four and was loved as his own, Anne (Bob) Hudson; children, Carroll (Kendra) Roberson, Mary Ellen (Joseph) Ford, Chris Roberson, Sharon Kington, Lisa (Mark) Sherman, Janet (Chris) White, Pat (Carolyn) Roberson; daughter-in-law Imogene Roberson; 20 grandchildren, Christy (Troy) Trussell, Callie (Michael) Pendergrass, Chloe (Lee) Raum, Kelly (Steven) Briceno, Miranda (Scott) Keith, Janis Ford, Charles (Laura), Zac (Ashley), Thomas, Sarah, Diedre, Judith, Victoria, and Charlie-Mike Roberson, Jerry White, Joe IV and Logan Kington, Marisa Davis, Chad and Garrett Sherman; 27 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Services were held Saturday, November 19 at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Walling Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Pete’s name to the “Gospel Broadcasting Network,” Tennessee Children’s Home or St. Judge. Online condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com. Pikeville Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.