Kitty Helen Brown Loren, born November 15, 1921, died peacefully on June 8, 2013 in Alabaster, Alabama after a short illness at the young age of 91.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Edward Loren; her parents, Ruth and Tom Brown of Pikeville; sister Anna Grace Brown Naughton, and brothers, Carl, John and Mose.

Kitty is survived by a brother, Ridley (Mildred) Brown of Downers Grove, Illinois; daughter and caretaker, Pat Rand of Alabaster, Alabama; daughter Betty Loren-Maltese of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, Grandson Frank T. Rand, IV (Liz) of Hinsdale, Illinois; granddaughter Trisha Avans (Denis) of Alabaster, Alabama, and her very special granddaughter Ashleigh Maltese of Glen Ellyn, Illinois; great-grandchildren Stephanie Roberts (Jesse) of Virginia, Dave Rand of Virginia, Drew , Cole, and Brooke Avans of Alabaster, Alabama, and Frankie Rand of Wyoming, and one great-great granddaughter Leslie Roberts of Virginia; and many great, and great-great-nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Once Kitty left Tennessee, she went to Chicago to live with her sister and worked at Continental Insurance Company. She went on a double date and met the man she would spend almost 44 years with before he passed away. She moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana and married Roy on September 4, 1947. During her time in Baton Rouge, she was a carhop at Custard’s Last Stand (a fast food restaurant they owned). She worked briefly for a Cleaners’ Company.

In 1950, they moved to Chicago, She worked at Alden’s Mail Order for several years, but had to give up her job to take care of her mother.

Kitty was an honorary member of the Eastern Star for over 75 years, and past president as well.

She loved to fish and could catch them two at a time with her fishing pole. A cane pole was her favorite. As she got older, she progressed to really liking the slots in Joliet, Illinois and also Las Vegas. The family does not know of anyone that could pull those “one arm bandit” slot machine handles better than she could. Kitty loved cats. Speedy would wait and sleep with her every night. They cuddled and he loved it as much as she did him.

Kitty had many stories to tell about growing up and her keen sense of humor remained endless. She was a lot of fun and always had a quick wit about her.

Cremation is being handled by Charter Funeral Home of Alabaster, Alabama. A graveside service at Brushy Cemetery will be held on June 22 at 2:00 p.m. in Pikeville.