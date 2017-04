A free food giveaway for Bledsoe County senior citizens is taking place Friday, April 28 in Pikeville. The Chattanooga Food Bank, Bledsoe County Community Food Bank, Bledsoe County Senior Center and First Southern Baptist Church’s Food Bank have teamed up to distribute 5,500 pounds of foods to seniors living in the county.

For more, see the April 27, 2017 issue of The Bledsonian Banner.