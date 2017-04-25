Week of 4-24

This NEWSPAPER does not knowingly accept HELP WANTED ads that indicate a preference based on age from employers covered by the AGE DISCRIMINATION IN EMPLOYMENT ACT. More information may be obtained from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, 50 Vantage Way, Suite 202, Nashville, TN 37228-9940, telephone 1-615-736-5820.

* * * *

Employment

VOLUNTEER WORKERS NEEDED – Pikeville-Bledsoe Chamber of Commerce needs volunteer workers to help man Chamber office. Requires 4 hours each week. Please call Jerry Nelson at 280-3171, in interested in helping. 2B17-18S18-19

DRIVERS – Impressive Weekly Pay! Monthly Bonuses! Medical/Dental/Vision! Guaranteed Home Every Weekend! Excellent Equipment w/APUs. 1 year CDL-A. 855/842-8498. 2BS17-18

DRIVERS – Be home more! Run dedicated, earn top dollars! Great benefits, monthly bonuses, exceptional equipment! CO & O/OPs. 855/582-2548. BS16

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Bledsonian-Banner and the FTC. TNB23S23

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNBS2

CDL A or B DRIVERS needed to transfer vehicles from local body companies to various customer locations throughout U.S.- No forced dispatch- We specialize in connecting the dots and reducing deadhead. Safety Incentives! Call 1-800-501-3783 or apply at: http://www.mamotransportation.com/driveaway-jobs-transport-drivers-wanted. TP-BTS17

CDL-A DRIVERS: NEW $5000 Sign-On Bonus for Solo Drivers! Guaranteed Weekly Hometime! Benefits after 60 Days. Paid Vacation & Holidays. 100% Employee Owned; Free Retirement. We Hire You to Retire You. Call Today! 888-543-6480. TP-BTS17

DRIVERS NEEDED TO HAUL produce and unload at dropping points around the Tennessee state 208 counties & KY. Having your own truck preferred 423-823-7736. TP-BTS17

Miscellaneous

LAWN MOWER PARTS – all your lawn mower parts needs, belts, blades. 423/881-4211. 3B17-19S18-20

SOMEONE WITH IGNITION KEY – to Ford pickup and Toyota car; other miscellaneous items. 881-3263. B17S18

BROYHILL FONTANA – 7-piece honey pine king bedroom set, $2,600. 423/881-5876. 2B17-18S18-19

BATTERIES – starting at $54.99, auto, truck, motorcycle, tractor, lawn mower. Veteran discount. 423/881-4211. 3B17-19S18-20

FOR SALE – 2005 Keystone Cougar fifth wheel w/gooseneck, $14,500. 423/447-2577. BS17

FOR SALE – 4 Chevrolet 16” wheels, 6-lug mag aluminum, two with good tires with centers, very beautiful. $400. Call 554-3326 any time. BS17

FOR RENT – Reed Rentals Storage Building behind Family Restaurant. Call 447-7046, 802-4421, 580-3842. BS17

IF YOU HAD – hip or knee replacement surgery and suffered an infection between 2010 and the present time, you may be entitled to compensation. Call Attorney Charles H. Johnson, 1-800-535-5727. BS17

MUSIC MAKERS – on Cumberland Avenue, Pikeville, welcomes new music instructor, Sharon Rogers. Call 423/322-8607 today. 3B16-18S17-19

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNB43S43

GET THE WORD OUT about your next auction! Save Time & $$$. One Call For All. Your ad can appear in this newspaper + 97 other TN newspapers. For more info, contact this newspaper’s classified dept. or call 865-584-5761 ext. 117. TP-BTS17

RECRUITING HEADACHES? WE CAN Help! Advertise your job opening in this newspaper + 97 newspapers across the state – One Call/Email for All! Contact our classified dept. or email belliott@tnpress.com. TP-BTS17

CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING WORKS! ONE call & your 25 word ad will appear in 98 Tennessee newspapers for $275/wk or 33 East TN newspapers for $120/wk. Call this newspaper’s classified advertising dept. or go to www.tnadvertising.biz. TP-BTS17

SAWMILLS FROM ONLY $4397.00- Make & Save Money with your own bandmill- Cut lumber any dimension. In stock ready to ship! FREE Info/DVD: www.NorwoodSawmills.com 1-800-578-1363 Ext.300N. TP-BTS17

DIVORCE WITH OR WITHOUT children $125.00. Includes name change and property settlement agreement. SAVE hundreds. Fast and easy. 1-888-733-7165, call us Toll Free 24/7. TP-BTS17

GUN SHOW APRIL 29-30 Sat. 9-5 & Sun. 9-4 Knoxville Expo Center (5441 Clinton Hwy) Exit 108 Off I-75N. Info: (563) 927-8176, www.rkshows.com. TP-BTS17

Mobile Homes

384 sf TINY HOME on your lot $28,900 – $39,900 – 100% Financing (640+ credit score & $2,000 month income). 800 sf 2BR $79,900 & 24×24 – 2 car garage $24,900. Call Now 865-321-3662. TP-BTS17

Professional

LAWN MOWER REPAIR PARTS & SALES – riding mowers, $250 and up; push mowers, $30 and up. Lawn mower parts. All work guaranteed, 881-4641. B17S18

LAWN MOWING – free estimates. 423/364-0733. 2B17-18S18-19

TN HANDYMAN SERVICE & LAWN MOWER REPAIR – roof to basement, we do it all. Fences, 50% off pressure washing through May. All work guaranteed. 881-4641. B17S18

WANTING TO WORK – yardwork or farmwork after school and on Saturdays, hard workers, brother and sister team. I have truck for hauling debris or junk. Call me at 423/315-9119. 2B17-18S18-19

PROFESSIONAL FARM FENCING – any type including chain link. Free estimates. References available. Jobs done right and on time. Jason, 423/533-2799. 4B17-20S18-21

W.A. KENDALL TREE TRIMMING SERVICE – for SVEC, is looking for locations to dump wood chips in the Pikeville area in the next few weeks. 615/881-2188. 2BS17-18

IF YOU DON’T HAVE TIME TO CLEAN YOUR HOUSE – I’ll clean it for you. 331-6347, 331-6349. 2BS16-17

CUSTOM WELDING & FABRICATION – of all types. 24-hour moblie service. 423/881-3368. 10BS11-20

EXECUTIVE LAWNS – perfect lawn, sparkling pool. 423/762-9510. 8B10-17S11-18

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. 26BS10-35

SMITH’S CONCRETE FINISHING – we offer concrete driveways, patios, dog walks, garages, slabs and more. Free estimates. 423/394-3256, 423/667-3880. 12BS7-19

SMITH’S CULVERTS – plastic and galvanized size 8” to 36”, gravelless fieldline. 423/619-7389. 20BS36-18

BATHTUB REFINISHING – RENEW or change the color of your bathtub, tile or sink. Fiberglass repair specialists! 5 year warranty. Locally owned since 1989. CarolinasTubDoctor.com. 865-446-5027 or 423-518-0077. TP-BTS17

Real Estate

FOR RENT – 3BR, 2BA doublewide, C/H/A, front deck, back porch, large pond, private yard. Bledsoe. $125/week. $500 deposit. 423/718-0634. 2BS17-18

HOUSE FOR SALE – 3 bedroom, 1 bath starter home or rental property. Located in beautiful South Pikeville on a corner lot. $50,000. Call 423/488-4340. TNBS17

HOME FOR SALE – in Pikeville, 2 bedroom, 1 bath, newly remodeled in city limits, great neighborhood. $64,900, no owner financing, 423/834-0605. BS17

FOR SALE/LEASE – Mt. Airy Townhome #4, 2BR, 2BA, fireplace, hardwood and tile throughout. Owner financing available. Asking $159,500. Call Dennis Mills at 423/618-0091. TNBS13

3BR, 1.5BA HOUSE FOR RENT – Dunlap, $650 month. Call or text 615/417-1115 or 423/240-9624. 4BS42-45

PIKEVILLE GARDEN APARTMENTS – Under new management! Taking applications for newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments, $400 per month plus deposit. For more information call 423/994-8121, leave your name and number; your call will be returned as soon as possible. TNB18S18

138 ACRES – with 3 ponds on Dayton Mountain, 1 mile off Hwy 30, $2,250 per acre. For more information please call 423/447-2364. 4B15-18S16-19

WANTED IMMEDIATELY LARGE TRACTS of Land for Development Purposes. Farms OK * Cash Paid * Decisions Made Quickly. Contact: David Alley Owner/ Agent 865-389-7361 Confidential Response. TP-BTS17

Sales

TRAILER TIRE SALE – 225/75/15, 8-ply, $72.99. All other sizes available. 423/881-4211. 3B17-19S18-20

TIRE SALE – 235/75/15, $82 each. All other sizes and brands available. Veteran discount. 423/881-4211. 3B17-19S18-20

MOVING SALE – April 28-29, 8 a.m-??, indoor/outdoor, furniture, tools, clothing, stove, too much to list. 727 State Route 285. 2BS16-17

YARD SALE – April 28-29, Hwy 30 East, turn by Walden Ridge School, follow signs. No sale if rain. BS17

SAWMILL ABSOLUTE AUCTION!!! Saturday, April 29th, 2017 @ 10:00 am. Sell Location: 125 Hwy 226, Savannah, Tn. 38372. American Land and Timber has ceased Sawmill Operation and commissioned The Great South Auction Group to sell all rolling stock. If there are any questions, give our office a call at 731-926-2486 or visit gsa-live.net (TNFL #5497)! TP-BTS17

Vehicles

FOR SALE – 2001 Chevy Tahoe, 179,000 miles. 423/290-6557. 2BS16-17

$$ WE PAY CASH – wanted dead or alive: motorcycles, lawn mowers, cars, trucks, 4-wheelers. 423/881-4211. B17S18