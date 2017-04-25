Joan Merriman, 90, of Birchwood, died Saturday, April 22, 2017.

She was a member of the Church of Christ.

She was preceded in her journey to the Lord by her husband of 57 years, Deward H. Merriman.

She is survived by her children, Nellie Ann Powell, George J. Merriman and Ronald H. Merriman; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

A more precious gift God could not have bestowed upon us. She is loved and will be missed by us all and all who had the pleasure of her acquaintance through her journey to the Lord of 90 years. Go in peace, her family and friends love her.

Her funeral service was held Wednesday, April 26 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Collier Cemetery. Pallbearers were John Vantiegham, II, Richard Vantiegham, Vincent Vantiegham, Ken Merriman, George Merriman, II, James Merriman and honorary pallbearers are Thomas Leach and Justin Leach.

The arrangements are by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home in Pikeville.