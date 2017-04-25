Frank L. Krauland, Jr., 55, of Pikeville, died Friday, April 21, 2017.

He attended Pikeville Church of Christ. He was a member of the Bledsoe County Fair Association, several bowling leagues in Pennsylvania, an avid Nascar fan and a local sponsor of Jennerstown Motor Speedway in Pennsylvania. He loved woodworking and created several projects for Mary V. Wheeler PTO. He was a baseball fan and was a mentor for many children.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank L. Krauland, Sr. and Marjorie Krauland; nephew, Charles DuCoty; and grandfather, Louis Krauland.

He is survived by his wife and love of his life, Lehan Reece Krauland; sons, Matthew Louis of Latrobe, Pennsylvania, Michael Allen of Latrobe, Pennsylvania, and Galen Alexander of Pikeville; daughters of our heart, Angela Austin of Cleveland, and Jasmine Smith of Chattanooga; grandsons, Gunnar and Eren; sisters, Barbara (Billy) Saleeba of Seekonk, Massachusetts, Betty (Chuck) DuCoty of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Fran (Warren) Ferrenberg of Latrobe, Pennsylvania; mother- and father-in-law, Ronnie and Regina Reece; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Memorial contributions can be made in honor of Frank to the Bledsoe Co. Fair Association, P. O. Box 172, Pikeville, TN 37367.

A memorial service was held Monday, April 24 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Tony Britt officiating.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

The arrangements are by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home in Pikeville.