County agrees to purchase land for medical facilities

Steps were taken Monday evening, April 17, to purchase up to ten acres to build a medical plaza for Erlanger doctors, emergency room, outpatient facility, ambulance service and the Bledsoe County Health Department. County Commissioners approved purchasing property on the bypass from Charles David Sheldon at a cost of $15,000 per acre, plus $10,000 more for attorney and title fees.

