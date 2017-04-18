Mary Elizabeth Standefer, 83, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

Mary was a member of First Southern Baptist Church and was a Registered Nurse serving several years as administrator of the local hospital and nursing home. She and husband, Fred, were owners of Standefer Pharmacy.

Preceding Mary in death were her husbands, Fred Standefer and Solon Beach; parents, Hubert and Nell Roberson; brother, Bobby Roberson; and daughter-in-law, Reta Standefer.

Survivors include her children, Joel (Pam) Standefer, Robby (Kim) Standefer; Brad Standefer; Delynn Kinnard, Ann (Dean) Lee, Jan (Wayne) Mitchell, Marty Beach, Jimmy Leeper; sisters, Dean Kanuckel, Shirley Crawley; brother, Clay (Fran) Roberson; grandchildren, Shea, Lance, Seth, Jeremy, Tyler, Jake, and Nicholas Standefer; Nicole (Maykel) Trotter; Lisa (Darin) Young; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Tyler Trotter; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Among some people Mary considered as very special to her were Mark Swartz, Remy Galvez, James Crielly, Kathy Skiles Smith, and Caregiver, Bess Bridgeman. A special thanks to the nurses of Erlanger-Bledsoe and doctors Sapp, Dibrell, and Smith and their staff.

A memorial service was held Saturday, April 15, at First Southern Baptist Church with Bro. Jim Whitaker officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m Friday, April 14 at the funeral home.

In Lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Youth LIFT, P.O. Box 86763, St. Petersburg, FL 33738 or online at youthlift.org.

Condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com.

Pikeville Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.