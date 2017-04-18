Deborah Ann Wright, 39 of Pikeville, died Saturday, April 15, 2017. Deborah worked at Bledsoe County Nursing Home as a CNA earlier in her life, but was currently a stay at home mom.

Preceding Deborah in death was her father, Bobby Wright.

Survivors include her children, Madison Bailey Rhea Keener and Benjamin Kane Yeagley; mother, Treva (Price) Beasley, Pikeville; sister, Teresa (Mike) Smith, Sparta; brother, Bobby Dewayne (Kimberly) Wright, Pikeville; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held 5:00 pm CDT Monday, April 17 at the Mooneyham Freewill Baptist Church with Bro. Wayne Sullivan officiating.

The family will receive friends from 2:30 until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Pikeville Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

Condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com

Pikeville Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.