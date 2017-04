A sink hole on the edge of the east bound lane of State Route 30 has opened up. Tennessee Department of Transportation workers shut down the eastbound lane of SR 30 east of Pikeville Thursday, April 13. Temporary traffic light systems, controlling traffic flow, have been set up until the sink hole can be repaired and the eastbound lane is safe for motorist to travel.

Watch the April 20 issue of The Bledsonian-Banner for more information.