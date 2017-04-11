Week of April 10

This NEWSPAPER does not knowingly accept HELP WANTED ads that indicate a preference based on age from employers covered by the AGE DISCRIMINATION IN EMPLOYMENT ACT. More information may be obtained from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, 50 Vantage Way, Suite 202, Nashville, TN 37228-9940, telephone 1-615-736-5820.

Employment

CDL-A DRIVERS – new pay package just released! Now hiring local positions! Monday-Friday day shift out of Chattanooga. Local pickup/delivery. Great pay and benefits. 2 years experience required. Call today! 888/543-6480. 2B15-16S16-17

NEEDED – experienced commercial sewing machine mechanic, full or part-time. Wilcore Co., 423/658-9706. 2B15-16S16-17

BODY SHOP/PAINTER POSITION – pay is good, 40-hr week, 8-5, paid weekly; 1-hr lunch, experienced. 423/949-5150. BS15

DRIVERS CDL-A – Great pay & benefits! Weekly, direct deposit! Great miles! Late model equipment! 1 year experience. Teams welcome! 855/348-3699. 2BS15-16

DRIVERS – Impressive weekly pay! Monthly bonuses! Medical/dental/vision! Guaranteed home every weekend! Excellent equipment w/APUs, 1 year CDL-A. 855/842-8498. 2BS15-16

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNBS2

CLASS A CDL Flatbed Drivers *NEW PAY SCALE* NEW 389 Pete’s/Trucks set @ 70MPH/Starting Pay up to .52cpm/Health Ins./401K/Per Diem Pay/Home Weekends/800-648-9915 or www.boydandsons.com. TP-BTS15

CDL-A DRIVERS: EXCELLENT SIGN-ON Bonus for Solos, Teams and Regional Drivers! Guaranteed Weekly Hometime! Paid Vacation & Holidays. Benefits after 60 Days. 100% Employee Owned; Free Retirement. We Hire You to Retire You. Call Today! 888-543-6480. TP-BTS15

Miscellaneous

FOR RENT – Reed Rentals Storage Building, behind Family Restaurant. Call 447-7046, 802-4421, 580-3842. BS15

FORMER CUSTOMERS OF CUNNYNGHAM STUDIO – may purchase a digital disc of their old files. Archives go back to mid 1960s and include weddings, anniversaries, engagements, family reunions and high school seniors. Contact Dean Wilson at 423/883-4561 for details. BS15

QUALITY USED REFRIGERATORS – starting at $199 each. Call 423/315-7336. 4BS13-16

QUALITY USED WASHERS & DRYERS – starting at $99 each. Call 423/315-7336. 4BS13-16

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNB43S43

SAWMILLS FROM ONLY $4397.00- Make & Save Money with your own bandmill- Cut lumber any dimension. In stock ready to ship! FREE Info/DVD: www.NorwoodSawmills.com 1-800-578-1363 Ext.300N. TP-BTS15

DIVORCE WITH OR WITHOUT children $125.00. Includes name change and property settlement agreement. SAVE hundreds. Fast and easy. 1-888-733-7165, call us Toll Free 24/7. TP-BTS15

Mobile Homes

WHY RENT? When you can own a Tiny Home! Tiny Homes: 384 sf, $27,000 – 65% complete. $39,900 – 100%. No Money Down, 100% Financing. Small Homes: 800 sf & Up. 2 Car Garages $24,900. 100% Financing. Call Now 865-321-3662! TP-BTS15

Professional

WANTING TO WORK – yardwork or farmwork after school and on Saturdays. Hard workers, brother and sister team. I have truck for hauling debris or junk. Call me at 423/315-9119. 2B14-15S15-16

BEAVERS LAWN CARE – free estimates. Total lawn care. 423/240-9388, 423/718-9619, 423/447-7007. 3B14-16S15-17

CUSTOM WELDING & FABRICATION – of all types. 24-hour moblie service. 423/881-3368. 10BS11-20

EXECUTIVE LAWNS – perfect lawn, sparkling pool. 423/762-9510. 8B10-17S11-18

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. 26BS10-35

SMITH’S CONCRETE FINISHING – we offer concrete driveways, patios, dog walks, garages, slabs and more. Free estimates. 423/394-3256, 423/667-3880. 12BS7-19

SMITH’S CULVERTS – plastic and galvanized size 8” to 36”, gravelless fieldline. 423/619-7389. 20BS36-18

Real Estate

138 ACRES – with 3 ponds on Dayton Mountain, 1 mile off Hwy 30, $2,250 per acre. For more information please call 423/447-2364. 4B15-18S16-19

FOR SALE/LEASE – Mt. Airy Townhome #4, 2BR, 2BA, fireplace, hardwood and tile throughout. Owner financing available. Asking $159,500. Call Dennis Mills at 423/618-0091. TNBS13

FOR RENT – north of Dunlap on Hwy. 127, 6 acres with 3 large out buildings has been rock yard. Call June 423/618-3116. TNB6S7

PIKEVILLE GARDEN APARTMENTS – Under new management! Taking applications for newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments, $400 per month plus deposit. For more information call 423/994-8121, leave your name and number; your call will be returned as soon as possible. TNB18S18

3BR, 1.5BA HOUSE FOR RENT – Dunlap, $650 month. Call or text 615/417-1115 or 423/240-9624. 4BS42-45

Sales

QUINTIN SMITH FAMILY / Craigmore / Lanning and Guests Angus Sale 1:00 PM * Sunday, April 23, 2017 At the Horn Springs Sale Facility * 2135 Lebanon Road, Lebanon, TN. More than 150 Head Sell: 125 Females • 25 Bulls • Embryos. To Request a Catalog Call: Quintin Smith (615) 207-0830 or (615) 444-8701 Vicki. www.quintinsmithfamilyangus.com Auctioneer: Mike Jones, TN Lic# 1807. TP-BTS15

Vehicles

