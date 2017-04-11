Roger William Lents, 42, of Pikeville passed away on April 8, 2017 at Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.

Roger was a longtime resident of Rhea County and of the Baptist faith. He will be forever loved by his family and many friends. Roger was a hard-working provider and a devoted family man who loved and related to music.

He expressed his creativity through his masonry skills. His craftsmanship can be seen throughout Tennessee and the surrounding areas. Roger had a way of capturing hearts with his smile and baring his beautiful soul through his eyes. To know Roger was to have a true friend

His parents, David and Bonnie Pritchett Lents; and several aunts, uncles and nephews preceded him in death.

Roger is survived by the love of his life, Crystal N. Hodo Lents of Pikeville; two children Diamond Lents and Dalton Lents of Pikeville, and Caitlyn Lents Taylor of Jasper; two sisters Mary Ann Janow of Lenoir City, and Bonnie Lents of Dayton; mother-in-law Tammy Parent “Ma” and father-in-law Dwane Parent “Papi” of Pikeville; brother-in-law Jackie Pell of Pikeville; and several nieces and nephews.

His funeral service is Thursday, April 13, at 4:00 p.m. EDT with Rev. Bill Smithson officiating. Visitation is prior to the service from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Please visit www.coutlergarrisonfuneralhome.com to share condolences.

Arrangements were made by Coulter-Garrison Funeral, Inc. in Dayton.