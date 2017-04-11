Georgetta Wyatt, known to many as “Nanna G,” 61, of Pikeville, died Sunday, April 9, 2017.

She was a member of Cold Springs Church of Christ. She worked for 40 years in the nursing field and was an active member of the American Cancer Society. She spent countless hours doing crochet and needlework and loved her Boston Terrier.

She was preceded in death by her parents, N.J. and Elizabeth Millard.

She is survived by her sons, Chris (Jeri Lynn) Baker of Pikeville and Chad Wyatt of Middleburg, Florida; granddaughter, Ella Baker; sister, Brenda Burns of Chattanooga; nephews, Walter (Jenn) Burns of Crossville, and Sam (Melinda) Burns of Chattanooga; and great-niece and great-nephew, Fallon and Bryant Burns.

A graveside service was held April 11 at Humble Cemetery with Bro. T.A. Smith officiating. Pallbearers were Phil Bridges, Jimmy Reece, Sammy Rainey, Keith Simmons, Chuck Wyatt and Bill Wyatt. Honorary pallbearers were Judy Reece, Linda Wyatt and Laurie Troglin.

The arrangements are by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home in Pikeville.