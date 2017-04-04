Week of April 3

This NEWSPAPER does not knowingly accept HELP WANTED ads that indicate a preference based on age from employers covered by the AGE DISCRIMINATION IN EMPLOYMENT ACT. More information may be obtained from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, 50 Vantage Way, Suite 202, Nashville, TN 37228-9940, telephone 1-615-736-5820.

Publisher’s Notice:

All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1968, which makes it illegal to advertise “any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin, or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.”

This newspaper will not knowingly accept any advertising for real estate, which is in violation of the law. Our readers are informed that all dwellings advertised in this newspaper are available on an equal opportunity basis.

RATES: 40¢ per word per week.

$4.00 per week minimum.

NO REFUNDS ON

CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING.

* * * *

Employment

LOOKING FOR – single person to work on property and live in rental house rent free. References and background check. 448-1141. BS14

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Bledsonian-Banner and the FTC. TNB23S23

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNBS2

CDL-A DRIVERS: EXCELLENT SIGN-ON Bonus for Solos, Teams and Regional Drivers! Guaranteed Weekly Hometime! Paid Vacation & Holidays. Benefits after 60 Days. 100% Employee Owned; Free Retirement. We Hire You to Retire You. Call Today! 888-543-6480. TP-BTS14

CLASS A CDL Flatbed Drivers *NEW PAY SCALE* NEW 389 Pete’s/Trucks set @ 70MPH/Starting Pay up to .52cpm/Health Ins./401K/Per Diem Pay/Home Weekends/800-648-9915 or www.boydandsons.com. TP-BTS14

Miscellaneous

FOR SALE – 14’ boat, $100. Riding mowers, push mowers and repairs. 881-4641. B14S15

FOR SALE – riding mowers, push mowers, repairs and parts. All mowers and work guaranteed. 881-4641. BS14

SOMEONE TO UNLOCK MY CAR & TRUCK – 881-3263. Lots of books, other items for sale. BS14

QUALITY USED REFRIGERATORS – starting at $199 each. Call 423/315-7336. 4BS13-16

QUALITY USED WASHERS & DRYERS – starting at $99 each. Call 423/315-7336. 4BS13-16

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNB43S43

GET THE WORD OUT about your next auction! Save Time & $$$. One Call For All. Your ad can appear in this newspaper + 97 other TN newspapers. For more info, contact this newspaper’s classified dept. or call 865-584-5761 ext. 117. TP-BTS14

DIVORCE WITH OR WITHOUT children $125.00. Includes name change and property settlement agreement. SAVE hundreds. Fast and easy. 1-888-733-7165, call us Toll Free 24/7. TP-BTS14

RECRUITING HEADACHES? WE CAN Help! Advertise your job opening in this newspaper + 97 newspapers across the state – One Call/Email for All! Contact our classified dept. or email belliott@tnpress.com. TP-BTS14

SAWMILLS FROM ONLY $4397.00- Make & Save Money with your own bandmill- Cut lumber any dimension. In stock ready to ship! FREE Info/DVD: www.NorwoodSawmills.com 1-800-578-1363 Ext.300N. TP-BTS14

YOUR LOW COST ADVERTISING Solution! One call & your 25 word ad will appear in 98 Tennessee newspapers for $275/wk or 33 East TN newspapers for $120/wk. Call this newspaper’s classified advertising dept. or go to www.tnadvertising.biz. TP-BTS14

Mobile Homes

WHY RENT? When you can own a Tiny Home! Tiny Homes: 384 sf, $27,000 – 65% complete. $39,900 – 100%. No Money Down, 100% Financing. Small Homes: 800 sf & Up. 2 Car Garages $24,900. 100% Financing. Call Now 865-321-3662! TP-BTS14

Professional

WANTING TO WORK – yardwork or farmwork after school and on Saturdays. Hard workers, brother and sister team. I have truck for hauling debris or junk. Call me at 423/315-9119. 2B14-15S15-16

BEAVERS LAWN CARE – free estimates. Total lawn care. 423/240-9388, 423/718-9619. 3B14-16S15-17

TN HANDYMAN & LAWN MOWER REPAIR – from roof to basement, we do it all. 25% off pressure washing through April. Fences. Low prices. Call 881-4641. BS14

CUSTOM WELDING & FABRICATION – of all types. 24-hour moblie service. 423/881-3368. 10BS11-20

EXECUTIVE LAWNS – perfect lawn, sparkling pool. 423/762-9510. 8B10-17S11-18

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. 26BS10-35

SMITH’S CONCRETE FINISHING – we offer concrete driveways, patios, dog walks, garages, slabs and more. Free estimates. 423/394-3256, 423/667-3880. 12BS7-19

SWAFFORD SEPTIC SERVICE – Bledsoe, Rhea, Sequatchie, Van Buren. All churches 10% discount. 423/447-2410, 423/448-0452. Randall Swafford. 25 years experience. 8BS7-14

SMITH’S CULVERTS – plastic and galvanized size 8” to 36”, gravelless fieldline. 423/619-7389. 20BS36-18

Real Estate

FOR SALE/LEASE – Mt. Airy Townhome #4, 2BR, 2BA, fireplace, hardwood and tile throughout. Owner financing available. Asking $159,500. Call Dennis Mills at 423/618-0091. TNBS13

FOR RENT – north of Dunlap on Hwy. 127, 6 acres with 3 large out buildings has been rock yard. Call June 423/618-3116. TNB6S7

PIKEVILLE GARDEN APARTMENTS – Under new management! Taking applications for newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments, $400 per month plus deposit. For more information call 423/994-8121, leave your name and number; your call will be returned as soon as possible. TNB18S18

3BR, 1.5BA HOUSE FOR RENT – Dunlap, $650 month. Call or text 615/417-1115 or 423/240-9624. 4BS42-45

WANTED IMMEDIATELY LARGE TRACTS of Land for Development Purposes. Farms OK * Cash Paid * Decisions Made Quickly. Contact: David Alley Owner/ Agent 865-389-7361 Confidential Response. TP-BTS14

Sales

YARD SALE – Thursday-Friday (4/6-4/7) at 315 Spring Street, start at 7:30 a.m. – ?. Clothing, toys, miscellaneous items. BS14

INDOOR YARD SALE – 185 Cherry Street, Dunlap (was Blue Orchid Bistro/Smith Drugs). Friday 4/7, 2 – 6 p.m., Saturday 4/8, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Collectible (1980s) die cast cars & trucks. Christmas items, home decor, dishes from restaurant, office supplies, original 4’x5’ Smith Drugs Prescription Center EST. 1898 sign. BS14

QUINTIN SMITH FAMILY / Craigmore / Lanning and Guests Angus Sale 1:00 PM * Sunday, April 23, 2017 At the Horn Springs Sale Facility * 2135 Lebanon Road, Lebanon, TN. More than 150 Head Sell: 125 Females • 25 Bulls • Embryos. To Request a Catalog Call: Quintin Smith (615) 207-0830 or (615) 444-8701 Vicki. www.quintinsmithfamilyangus.com Auctioneer: Mike Jones, TN Lic# 1807. TP-BTS14

Vehicles

3B9-11S10-12