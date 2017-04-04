Norma Jean Young, 78, of Pikeville, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Young; one son, William (Bill) Young; her parents, L.V. and Cecil Seals; and brothers, Charles Seals, James Seals and Jackie Seals.

She is survived by her brothers, Winfred (Duck) Seals of Spring City and Ernest Seals of Signal Mountain; sisters, Melba Albrecht, Naomi Webb and Patsy Dillehay of Spring City, Elizabeth Ann Dennis and Martha May of Pikeville and Margaret Harvey of Dunlap; and several nieces and nephews.

Norma was a member of Lee Station Baptist Church and a longtime member of the Bledsoe County Crewettes.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 9 at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. The family will receive friends between 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Bledsoe County Crewettes.

The arrangements are by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home in Pikeville.