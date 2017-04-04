Jacqueline Pugh, 57, of Crossville, died Sunday, April 2, 2017.

Jacque attended Central Baptist Church in Crossville and was very active and passionate in the Invitation Ministries by Redemption Church. She loved antique shopping and gardening and was a huge Alabama fan.

Preceding Jacqueline in death were her second parents, George and Willene Morgan; grandparents, Charles Otto and Lennie Simmons Frady; brother, Tony Morgan.

Survivors include her husband of 28 years, Mark A. Pugh; son, James Riley (Miki Parsons) Pugh of Crossville; daughter, Amanda Pugh of Florida; father, James Harold (Sue) Frady of Alabama; brothers, Larry (Sandy) Anderson of Alabama, Jim (Gloria) Morgan, Joe (Debbie) Morgan, Charlie (Malisa) Morgan of Pikeville, Cindy (Robert) McGinnis of Alabama, Aundrea (Roger) Davis of Pikeville; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

A celebration of life was held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Jacob Frady and Bro. Rudy Oakes officiating. The family received friends from 4-6 p.m. prior to the service.

In Lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Invitation Ministries, Redemption Church, PO Box 3607 Crossville, TN 38557.

Condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com.

Pikeville Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.