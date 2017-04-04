Cathy Sue Webb, 60, of Pikeville, died Sunday, April 2, 2017.

She attended Pikeville Church of God. Cathy was employed at Bledsoe County High School.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Summers.

Cathy is survived by her husband of 42 years, James Webb; children, Geoff (Tabitha) Webb of Soddy Daisy, Maj. Christopher (JoAnna) Webb of Crossville, and Amy (Donald) Mapes of Crossville; grandchildren, Hayden, Christopher, Owen, Addison, Jocelyn, Ethan, Madison; mother, Margaret Summers of Pikeville; sister, Deborah Summers of Pikeville; brother, Russell (Lori) Summers of Pikeville; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation is Wednesday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bishop James Dunn officiating. Burial will be in Iron Hill Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

The arrangements are by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home in Pikeville.