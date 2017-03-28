Week of March 27

This NEWSPAPER does not knowingly accept HELP WANTED ads that indicate a preference based on age from employers covered by the AGE DISCRIMINATION IN EMPLOYMENT ACT. More information may be obtained from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, 50 Vantage Way, Suite 202, Nashville, TN 37228-9940, telephone 1-615-736-5820.

Employment

DRIVERS – Great pay & benefits! Good hometime & late model equipment. 401K w/co. match. CDL-A, 25 yrs, family oriented company. 855/200-4304. 2B12-13S13-14

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Bledsonian-Banner and the FTC. TNB23S23

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNBS2

CLASS A CDL Flatbed Drivers *NEW PAY SCALE* NEW 389 Pete’s/Trucks set @ 70MPH/Starting Pay up to .52cpm/Health Ins./401K/Per Diem Pay/Home Weekends/800-648-9915 or www.boydandsons.com. TP-BTS13

Miscellaneous

MISSING – from 1st trailer on left on Lee Station Mtn Rd. Missing since March 17, 2017 around 9:00. Boston Terrier, 16 years old, very feeble, answers to Turbo. If you have seen him or know his whereabouts, please call 423/618-4233. 2B12-13S13-14

QUALITY USED REFRIGERATORS – starting at $199 each. Call 423/315-7336. 4BS13-16

QUALITY USED WASHERS & DRYERS – starting at $99 each. Call 423/315-7336. 4BS13-16

FREE – 6-year-old yellow lab mix to good home. Good guard dog and loves kids. Has been spayed. Also, free doghouse. 949-3577. BS13

FOR SALE – guitars and keyboards. Call Ed Frazier 533-2327 B13S14

PULLETS – 25 weeks old. Now laying, various kinds. Off Brockdell on Old CC Road. 2BS12-13

WHITE PINES, NORWAY SPRUCE, HEMLOC – Green Giant, Arborvitas, $40 each.Burning Bushes, $20. Will plant $10 each. Melvin Smith 423/554-3100. 4BS11-13

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNB43S43

CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING WORKS! ONE call & your 25 word ad will appear in 98 Tennessee newspapers for $275/wk or 33 East TN newspapers for $120/wk. Call this newspaper’s classified advertising dept. or go to www.tnadvertising.biz. TP-BTS13

GET THE WORD OUT about your next auction! Save Time & $$$. One Call For All. Your ad can appear in this newspaper + 97 other TN newspapers. For more info, contact this newspaper’s classified dept. or call 865-584-5761 ext. 117. TP-BTS13

DIVORCE WITH OR WITHOUT children $125.00. Includes name change and property settlement agreement. SAVE hundreds. Fast and easy. 1-888-733-7165, call us Toll Free 24/7. TP-BTS13

TRAVEL THE COUNTRY – HAVE a 3/4 ton or 1 ton pickup truck? Put it to work. Pick your schedule! Call 574-533-0001 www.synergyrvtransport.com. TP-BTS13

RECRUITING HEADACHES? WE CAN Help! Advertise your job opening in this newspaper + 97 newspapers across the state – One Call/Email for All! Contact our classified dept. or email belliott@tnpress.com. TP-BTS13

SAWMILLS FROM ONLY $4397.00- Make & Save Money with your own bandmill- Cut lumber any dimension. In stock ready to ship! FREE Info/DVD: www.NorwoodSawmills.com 1-800-578-1363 Ext.300N. TP-BTS13

Mobile Homes

TINY HOME 384 sf, $27,000 – 65%, $39,900 – 100%. No Money Down, 100% Financing. Call 865-321-3662. Small Homes 800 sf & Up. 2 Car Garages $24,900. 100% Financing. Call Now 865-321-3662! TP-BTS13

Professional

CUSTOM WELDING & FABRICATION – of all types. 24-hour moblie service. 423/881-3368. 10BS11-20

EXECUTIVE LAWNS – perfect lawn, sparkling pool. 423/762-9510. 8B10-17S11-18

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. 26BS10-35

SMITH’S CONCRETE FINISHING – we offer concrete driveways, patios, dog walks, garages, slabs and more. Free estimates. 423/394-3256, 423/667-3880. 12BS7-19

SWAFFORD SEPTIC SERVICE – Bledsoe, Rhea, Sequatchie, Van Buren. All churches 10% discount. 423/447-2410, 423/448-0452. Randall Swafford. 25 years experience. 8BS7-14

SMITH’S CULVERTS – plastic and galvanized size 8” to 36”, gravelless fieldline. 423/619-7389. 20BS36-18

Real Estate

FOR SALE/LEASE – Mt. Airy Townhome #4, 2BR, 2BA, fireplace, hardwood and tile throughout. Owner financing available. Asking $159,500. Call Dennis Mills at 423/618-0091. TNBS13

FOR RENT – north of Dunlap on Hwy. 127, 6 acres with 3 large out buildings has been rock yard. Call June 423/618-3116. TNB6S7

PIKEVILLE GARDEN APARTMENTS – Under new management! Taking applications for newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments, $400 per month plus deposit. For more information call 423/994-8121, leave your name and number; your call will be returned as soon as possible. TNB18S18

3BR, 1.5BA HOUSE FOR RENT – Dunlap, $650 month. Call or text 615/417-1115 or 423/240-9624. 4BS42-45

ESTATE LAND AUCTIONS: Swan Creek View – 10 acs, Leipers Fork Farm – 242 acs, Lyles – Hwy 7 – 5 acs-34 acs. Online Now- TennesseeBid.com Most within one hour of Nashville. www.HudginsAuctions.com, 931-994-7144 (FL#5232) David Hudgins, auctioneer, Hudgins Auctions & Realty. TP-BTS13

WANTED IMMEDIATELY LARGE TRACTS of Land for Development Purposes. Farms OK * Cash Paid * Decisions Made Quickly. Contact: David Alley Owner/ Agent 865-389-7361 Confidential Response. TP-BTS13

Sales

HUGE FARM EQUIPMENT AUCTION Saturday April 1, 9 am cst. 22 Northside Ln Crossville, TN. Tractors * Hay Equipment * RTV’s * Tub Grinders & More! After 36 years, Mountain Farm International is relocating to a larger facility. This Absolute Auction is the Relocation Liquidation of Used Inventory. Live On Site & On Line Bidding. Internet bidding offered by Equipment Facts. Amonett’s Eagle Auction & Realty (Firm 6105) Lee J. Amonett 931-526-5335 View pictures & inventory at www.eagleauctions.com. TP-BTS13

Vehicles

