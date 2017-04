Mike Parker

Mike Laverne Parker, 61 of Pikeville, died Sunday, March 26, 2017. Mike was an outdoors person. Mike was a logger for many years. He enjoyed gardening and watching the birds. Mike attended Pikeville Church of God.

Preceding Mike in death were his parents, L.V. and Hazel Givens Parker; brother, Jeff Parker.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Ruth Parker; son, Preston Parker; Pikeville; daughter, Amanda (Jamie) Bowman, Dunlap; brother, Paul Parker; Pikeville; Sister, Nancy Carol (Clarence) Simmons, Pikeville; grandchildren, Amber Corder, Dalton Parker, Morgan Parker, P.J. Parker; great-grandchild Rylan Leann Corder; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

A celebration of life was held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, in the funeral home chapel with Bro. James Dunn officiating. Burial was in Collier Cemetery.

Condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com.

Pikeville Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.