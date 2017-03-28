James William Cooke, Jr., 73 of Pikeville, died Friday, March 24, 2017.

Jim was in the United States Navy for four years and served as a United States Capitol police officer for 23 years. He was a member of several associations including Mt. Moriah Masonic Lodge #116, Alhambra and Araba Shriners, Sons of the American Revolution, and the National Active & Retired Federal Employees Association. Jim was of the Methodist Faith.

Preceding Jim in death were his parents, James W. Sr. and Maggie Mae Vinson Cooke; daughter, Jennifer Constance Jones; sister, Frances Aderhold; brother, William Cooke.

Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Julia Kay Joy Cooke; daughter, Athena (Mark) Weddle, Nashville; son, Charles Christopher (Ruth) Cooke, Maryland; sisters, Peggy Ruth Cooke, Maryland and Diana Lynn (Dennis) Fetzer, North Carolina; brothers, Howard Thomas (Joy) Cooke, Maryland and David Eugene (Debbie) Cooke, Virginia; six grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

A celebration of life will be held 4:00 p.m. Friday, March 31, in the funeral home chapel with Masonic Rites followed by a service with Rev. Brian Williamson of Mt Crest United Methodist officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Delaney Valley Memorial Garden in Timonium, Maryland.

The family will receive friends from 2:00- 4:00 p.m. Friday, March 31, before the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa Florida 33607.

