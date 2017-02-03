County receives Tourism Enhancement grant By Editor | February 3, 2017 | 0 Bledsoe County has been given a $10,000 grant for Tourism Enhancement from the Tennessee Department of Community and Economic Development. It is to help communities develop new tourism assets and improve existing ones. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Chaise Sorrow signs with Bethel University January 16, 2017 | No Comments » BTC wanting input from customers January 16, 2017 | No Comments » Bledsoe Fair wins State Championship January 16, 2017 | No Comments » School evacuated for cafeteria fire January 16, 2017 | No Comments »