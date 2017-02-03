Chaise Sorrow signs with Bethel University By Editor | February 3, 2017 | 0 Chaise Sorrow, a senior at Bledsoe County High School, has signed to play football at Bethel University in McKenzie, Tennessee in the fall. Read more about him in the February 9 issue of The Bledsonian-Banner. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts BTC wanting input from customers January 16, 2017 | No Comments » County receives Tourism Enhancement grant January 16, 2017 | No Comments » Bledsoe Fair wins State Championship January 16, 2017 | No Comments » School evacuated for cafeteria fire January 16, 2017 | No Comments »