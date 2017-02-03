BTC wanting input from customers By Editor | February 3, 2017 | 0 Bledsoe Telephone Cooperative met with local business leaders and others recently. They are seeking input into the network needs of their customers. Read related article in February 2 issue of The Bledsonian-Banner. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Chaise Sorrow signs with Bethel University January 16, 2017 | No Comments » County receives Tourism Enhancement grant January 16, 2017 | No Comments » Bledsoe Fair wins State Championship January 16, 2017 | No Comments » School evacuated for cafeteria fire January 16, 2017 | No Comments »