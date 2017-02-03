Bledsoe Fair wins State Championship By Editor | February 3, 2017 | 0 Bledsoe County Fair Association took top honors among fairs being named the Single A State Champion in Nashville. Congratulations! Next Fair is August 15-19. Read related story in February 2 issue of The Bledsonian-Banner. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Chaise Sorrow signs with Bethel University January 16, 2017 | No Comments » BTC wanting input from customers January 16, 2017 | No Comments » County receives Tourism Enhancement grant January 16, 2017 | No Comments » School evacuated for cafeteria fire January 16, 2017 | No Comments »