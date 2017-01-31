Woody Marshall Lawson of Hixson, died peacefully on January 21, 2017. He was born on May 12, 1940 in Chalybeate, to Carl and Maggie Lawson. Woody was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Carolyn Vollenweider, Wayne Lawson, Wade Lawson and James Lawson, Jr. Woody served in the Navy after graduating from Van Buren County High School and was stationed in California where he met and married Alta Raye (Susie) Cleveland. Their 55-year marriage blessed them with three children, Sandra Lee Gallagher, James Thomas (Cindy) Lawson, and Jeffrey David (Jena) Lawson. He was known as Woodpa to his four grandchildren who will miss him greatly, James Christopher Lawson (Clair), Craig Adam Lawson, Ashley Lawson, and Paige Lawson, and a sister-in-law Rubye Lawson; and several nieces. A memorial service was held in his hometown of Spencer, at the funeral home on Saturday, January 28 at noon. A private burial followed at Shockley Cemetery. Online Condolences may be made to the family at Spencerfuneralhome.net. Spencer Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.