Week of 1/30/17

2002 CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER – 4×4, 300k on body, 150k on engine, new tires, good shape, runs good, needs a flywheel. $1,500. 423/457-4555. T5S6 LOST DOG – Phelps Road (Snuff Holler area), black w/brown & white markings, short tail, neon green collar. Please call 949-3787. Reward $50. T5S6 8X5 TILT TRAILER – $450; Belgium Browning 12-gauge; Winchester model 12, $450; 11.5 acres for sale; 1903 Springfield 30.06; 2 safes for sale. 949-3969. 2T5-6S6-7 HAPPY JACK LIQUIVIC® – recognized safe and effective against hook and roundworms by U.S.C.Y.M. Sequatchie Farmers Co-op. 949-2161. kennelvax.com. 4T5-8S6-9 230 DIESEL TRACTOR – SN 9A342633, abandonded, 423/774-1417. Must claim by February 8. T5S6 MOBILE HOME – 2BR, 2BA, $450/month plus deposit. 423/653-6199. T5S6 APARTMENT FOR RENT AT FREDONIA COMMUNITY CENTER – 2BR, 1BA, completely remodeled, all new fixtures, paint, flooring. $400 month plus deposit, includes water, no smoking, no pets. Application required. 423/949-7199. 2T5-6S6-7 DUNLAP – nice 3BR, 1.5BA, central H/A, washer/dryer, carport and storage building. 1 year lease, $725/month plus deposit. References required. 949-4324, 322-1236. T5S6 TN HANDYMAN & LAWN MOWER REPAIR – from roof to basement, we do it all. Pressure washing, fences. Half off labor through February. 881-4641. B5S6 1999 FORD TAURUS – new tires, runs great, $1,800 OBO. Riding mowers, $250 and up. 881-4641. B5S6 PART-TIME – evening cleaning position available in Pikeville, TN. Call 423/472-9344. 4BS5-8 FOR RENT – Reed Rentals Storage Building behind Family Restaurant. Call 447-7046, 802-4421, 580-3842. BS5 FOR RENT – 3 bedroom house in Pikeville. No pets. Must have references. $600 month. 423/447-2367. BS5 HOUSE FOR RENT – 3BR, 2.5BA, $850 month. Call 423/533-2418. 3BS5-7 FOR SALE – white GE refrigerator $200; full size bedroom suite, $300; dinnette set, 4 chairs, $100; 4 couches; building full of furniture. Call any time, 240-6302. 2TS5-6 I BUY SCRAP METAL – including refrigerators, stoves, etc. 987-8483. 5TS5-9 NEW YEAR 2017 – celebrating 30 years at Daus Building Supply. Come see us for all your building or remodeling needs. THANKS! for 30 years. Hwy. 28 S. Dunlap, 423/949-2820. TS5 LAYNE’S CONSTRUCTION & SEPTIC TANK SALES – we also do installations. Call 423/949-2654 or 423/619-7351. TS5 MIKE’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR – 423/243-6663. TS5 CARPENTER WORK – home repair and remodeling, room additions, decks, garages & metal roofs. Free estimates. Cell 902-3013. 2TS5-6 FOR RENT – 2BR apartment, Barker Acres, $500 plus deposit. 949-3457. TNTS5 FOR RENT – utilities furnished, 1BR apartment, Barker Acres, $525 plus deposit. 949-3457. TNTS5 BORDER COLLIE MIX – $10 each. 423/298-7797. B4S5 FREE KITTENS – litter trained, very sweet, loving. 533-2742. B4S5 TN HANDYMAN & LAWN MOWER REPAIR – roof to basement, we do it all. Fences. Lowest prices guaranteed. 423/448-1141. B4S5 1999 FORD TAURUS – new tires, V6, runs great, $1800 OBO. 423/448-1141. B4S5 CHEVY S10 TRUCK – 2000, good mileage. $3,600. 423/881-4211. 3BS4-6 NOW HIRING – store manager, salary based on experience. Faith-based retail store in Dunlap, non-smoking property, no Sunday work. Applications online at serenitythrift.com or apply in person at Serenity Thrift. T4S5 OL’BOY APPLIANCE – used washers & dryers for sale. 949-5654, 423/260-4227, 423/243-8350. 2T4-5S5-6 ARE YOUR WINDOWS SPOTTED – but hard to reach? Don’t risk a fall. Call us. We professionally clean windows. Inside, outside & screens. 423/779-2992. T4S5 TILE – quality construction at honest rates. 423/762-0448. 4T4-7S5-8 FOR RENT – Dunlap, 2BR, 2BA with garage, and a 3BR, 2BA. These are non-smoking townhouses with income restrictions. Call 423/991-2525 or get an application at Serenity Thrift. T4S5 BATTERIES – starting at $54.99. Free installation. Military discount. Tim’s Auto, 423/881-4211. 3BS4-6 WE BUY JUNK CARS – pay $100-$200, buy scrap also, 987-8483. 4TS4-7 THIS VEHICLE – 4A3AA46G5YEO68769 has been left abandoned and will be taken possession of on February 12. Cost of storage must be paid on that date and proof of ownership must be shown. Contact 949-2333 for any other info. 2T4-5S5-6 CAREGIVER FOR CHURCH CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER – on Signal Mountain, Monday-Friday afternoons. Required diploma/GED, 18 years old. 423/886-2276. 2TS4-5 HYDRA SPORT BASS BOAT – 18’6”, 175 Evinrude Intruder, perfect condition. 949-2382, 774-0634. 2TS4-5 HOUSE CLEANING – call Teresa for estimates, references available, 423/463-7396. Thank you! 4TS4-7 CREEKSIDE KITCHENETTES – weekly, monthly, utilities furnished. 423/718-0094. 2TS4-5 FOR RENT – 2BR M/H, water furnished, $400 plus deposit in Daus. 423/762-3315. 2TS4-5 OAK FIREWOOD FOR SALE – $35 rick. 881-4017. 2BS4-5 FOR RENT – 1BR M/H, water furnished, $300 plus deposit in Daus. 423/762-3315. 2TS4-5 SMITH’S TREE FARM – we sell and plant trees. Hemlock, white pine, Norway spruce, green giant arborvitas, $40. Burning bushes, $20. Will plant, $10 each. Wood for sale, $50 rick. Melvin Smith, 423/554-3100. 4B3-6S4-7 EVANS CONCRETE – Benny Evans, owner. Quality concrete & Bobcat work. Home 423/881-5132, cell 931/316-6669. Evans Concrete31@mail.com. 84 Evans Lane, Spencer, TN 38585. 3BS4-6 FOR RENT – small 2BR house, with stove & refrigerator. Handicapped accessible, ideal for older couple; no pets, tobacco or alcohol. $425 month (includes water, garbage and lawn mowing). Electric must be in tenant’s name or prepaid. First and last month’s rent plus $200 refundable cleaning fee up front, firm, with 6 months lease. Call after 5:00 p.m. 423/447-2481. References required. 2BS4-5 TIRE SALE – All brands and sizes. Military discount. Call Tim, 423/881-4211. 3BS4-6 GERALD LAYNE GRADING & EXCAVATING – clearing, hauling, bobcat, bushhogging, septic install, footings. Insured. 423/681-5666. 30TS47-25 HANDYMAN SERVICES – carpentry, flooring, painting, pressure washing. Free estimates. 423/280-2295. 4T3-6S4-7 WE PAY CASH $$ – wanted dead or alive: motorcycles, cars, trucks, 4-wheelers, etc. Call Tim, 423/881-4211. 3BS4-6 LOT FOR SALE – 381 Standefer Circle, Dunlap. Call 423/240-4136. 2T3-4S4-5 CAMPBELL’S WRECKER SERVICE – 02/03/17; will sell a 08/2006 Nissan Pathfinder, VIN# 5N1AR18W86C682962 at public auction to cover charges. 2B3-4S4-5 TRAILER FOR SALE OR RENT – 3BR, 2BA, C/H/A, private lot. 883-2484. TRAILER FOR SALE OR RENT – 3BR, 2BA, C/H/A, private lot. 883-2484. TNT3S4 FIREWOOD FOR SALE – oak, hickory, $50 rick. 423/991-3175; 931/319-5203. 6BS3-8 STOP SCRATCHING & GNAWING – shampoo with Happy Jack® Itch No More, apply Skin Balm®, add Tonekote® to diet. Bradley-Bledsoe Farmers Co-op, 447-2105, kennelvax.com. 4BS3-6 LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSES, REGISTERED NURSES – 12 hour shifts, Certified Nursing Assistants, housekeeping assistants, cooks & dietary aides, day & evening shifts. Soddy Daisy Health Care, competitive wages, great benefits. Apply at soddydaisyhealthcare.com. 12TS47-7 HANDYMAN – electric work, plumbing, general handyman work. Pressure washing. Call Ron, 423/488-1437. 12TS3-14 PULLETS NOW AVAILABLE – start laying early spring, various kinds. Off Brockdell on Old CC Road. 3B2-4S3-5 OL'BOY APPLIANCE REPAIR – Carl A. Smith, appliance technician, 949-5654, 423/260-4227, 423/243-8350. 4TS2-5 IPHONE REPAIR – 304-5619. 4TS2-5 DOG SITTING – home-style boarding. Happy Paws, 949-5950. TNTS34 3BR HOUSE IN DUNLAP – $650. Call 937/604-5672. TNTS47 FOR SALE – corner of Cumberland Avenue & Grove Street (old feed store). $225k. 423/447-8462. 4B51-3S52-3 OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNTS42 PIKEVILLE GARDEN APARTMENTS – Under new management! Taking applications for newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments, $400 per month plus deposit. For more information call 423/994-8121, leave your name and number; your call will be returned as soon as possible. TNB18S18 STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNTS2 SMITH'S CULVERTS – plastic and galvanized size 8" to 36", gravelless fieldline. 423/619-7389. 20BS36-18 NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, mattresses, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16 BRYAN'S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNT41S41 CLARK'S TREE SERVICE – tree trimming, topping, removal. Experienced, bucket truck equipped, insured. 554-5039, 290-4707. TNTS39 CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNT27S27 MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23 STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNT23S23 FOR RENT – $550 month plus $550 deposit, 1,600 sf office building, by Dunlap courthouse, C/H/A, can be used for retail or storage also. 423/488-9482. TNTS39 SEALED BID TIMBERLAND AUCTION – 9 Timber, hunting and recreation tracts – totaling 893+/- acres, range from 28+/- to 202+/- acres, located in Grundy, Warren and Bedford Counties Tennessee and Marshall County Alabama. Investment opportunity. Selling land and merchantable timber! Quality timberland at bargain minimums. Minimum bids start as low as $375.00/acre. Sealed bids due on or before Thursday, March 2, 2017 – 3PM Eastern Time. Contact Charlie Wade or Boyd Temple, Woltz & Associates, Inc., Real Estate Brokers & Auctioneers, 800-551-3588 or visit woltz.com Jim Woltz Tn #2752 , Al #1983. TP-BTS5 TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10 STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35 DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Kieth, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. 26B31-5S32-6 OPPORTUNITY TO GET PAID DAILY, Great Home Business, Please call 832-225-5005 first. Ask about $100 cash referral! Ron 423-284-0580, Lee 423-987-9805, or Fred 423-331-7175, fredcornell@legalshieldassociate.com, LegalShield, Independent Associates. TP-BTS5 CLASS A CDL Flatbed Drivers *NEW PAY SCALE* NEW 389 Pete's/Trucks set @ 70MPH/Starting Pay up to .52cpm/Health Ins./401K/Per Diem Pay/Home Weekends/800-648-9915 or www.boydandsons.com. TP-BTS5 USED MOBILE HOMES without land. All Sizes. $20K Cash or Less. Call 865-291-0506. TP-BTS5 RIVERARTVILLAGE.HOMESTEAD.COM, www.facebook.com/RIVERARTVILLAGE/ 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th March into Spring Gathering. Musicians, Artists, Green Energy. Land, Houses, Cabins, Camping. Visit Weekend – Stay Lifetime! 731-847-6032 Perryville, TN 38363. TP-BTS5 UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women's Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNB43S43