Clinton James, 93, of Brayton, died January 24, 2017. He was of the Baptist faith. He was a member of Sale Creek F & AM Lodge 280 and a U.S. Naval veteran serving in WWII. He was a member of the U.S. Naval Destroyers Escort Association. He was a leader in the Brayton community. He is survived by his wife, Alma James of Brayton; children, Janet (Gary Collier) James of Richmond, Virginia, Steve (Diane) James of Brayton, and Beverly (Anthony) Gervolino of Brayton; grandchildren, Valerie, Rebekah, Jessica, Abigail, Aaron, Megan, David and Maureen; and great-grandchildren, Eli, Ethan, Ava, Kensley and Kaylee. Services were held Friday, January 27 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Steve James officiating. Burial was in Brayton Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Bledsoe County Veterans Park, P. O. Box 575, Pikeville, TN 37367. Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. The arrangements are by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home, Pikeville.